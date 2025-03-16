3 WWE legends who recently changed their looks

WWE legends that have been away from the business or taking time off TV have changed their appearances multiple times in the past. Some ended up becoming unrecognizable with their new look, while some got an extra edge with their look when they returned to the company, such as Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

In the past couple of weeks, numerous legends have changed their appearance and their new look has been making rounds on the internet.

Let's check out a few names who changed their look recently.

#3. Batista

WWE legend Batista has changed his appearance multiple times over the years, While his professional wrestling career has seemingly ended, he continuously changes his looks for his Hollywood projects, to portray new characters.

The legend was seen sporting long hair for the first time, getting ready for his upcoming movie. Images of his new look have been making rounds on the internet, and the WWE Universe has had trouble recognizing the former WWE Champion, given he has been bald for many years now.

#2. Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate has not been seen on TV for the past couple of years now and his future in the industry seems uncertain as well. Lesnar has featured multiple new looks over the past few years, and his recent public appearances have received a lot of media attention.

Lesnar was spotted with a full beard earlier, but a recent image shows that The Beast Incarnate has given a new shape to his beard, while seemingly retaining his 'cowboy' attire.

#1. 16-time WWE world champion John Cena

2025 Men's Elimination Chamber winner John Cena is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Ahead of his appearance on RAW, Cena took time off TV to complete his Hollywood projects.

While Cena has been seen with a bald spot at the back of his head for quite some time now, his new look has surfaced on the internet lately. Cena seemingly had a wig on during the image, and his look is quite different from what fans are used to seeing.

The leather jacket has caught a lot of attention among fans who have been speculating that Cena is signifying his new heel run with his jacket. The 16-time world champion is set to return on RAW this week and confront Cody Rhodes for the first time since Elimination Chamber.

