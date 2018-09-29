Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 WWE matches Randy Orton should have before he retires

Shiraz Aslam
1.34K   //    29 Sep 2018, 12:00 IST

The Legend Killer

Randy Orton has earned numerous monikers over the years. Many fans like to refer to him as 'The Viper', 'The Legend Killer' and WWE's 'Apex Predator'. Orton has countless records and achievements to his name, he is the youngest ever world champion, his win-loss record at Survivor Series is like no other, and he is a definite first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer.

Orton is a thirteen-time world champion, and has won every active title on the main roster. Orton's unparalleled legacy has cemented him as one of the all-time greats.

Although Orton is still 38 years old and has indicated that he would like to continue for at least a decade, it seems like Orton wouldn't be able to keep up for long as his life-long injuries will eventually start to take their toll on his body. Given that Orton is such a celebrated athlete, stepping in the ring with him is no less of a huge achievement.

Consequently, lets look at 3 matches Orton should have before he decides to retire.

#3 Brock Lesnar

A disappointing encounter

At SummerSlam 2016, Brock Lesnar left Randy Orton lying in a pool of blood during their block-buster dream match, in what was one of the most underwhelming and disappointing dream matches of all time.

A dream match of such caliber and magnitude was ended in a TKO finish, that established 'The Beast' as the most dominant force to be reckoned with in WWE. The odd finish and the short length of the match left a bitter taste in the mouths of WWE fans, and fans are longing for a rematch between the two legends.

WWE never followed up on the TKO finish, and moved on. WWE really needs to do a repeat of this match, this match has great potential, and if booked correctly, could possibly be a solid match of the year candidate.

Unfortunately, Lesnar and Orton's careers are winding down, and WWE doesn't have much time left to do a rematch. However, you could never rule out the possibility of them facing off again to right the wrongs from their previous encounter.

