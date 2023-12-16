3 WWE personalities who had trouble with the law in 2023

When they are not plying their craft in the ring, WWE stars are regular citizens like the rest of society. As they deal with their real lives outside of the ring, that reality can often take control of a superstar's life.

Many wrestlers have been arrested for various offenses over the years, ranging from minor charges to serious offenses.

2023 has been no different as some WWE names, both past and present, have been arrested for different things. The following three WWE personalities have had the misfortune of running afoul of the law this year.

#3 Sonya Deville had legal troubles in February

Sonya Deville won the Women's Tag Team titles before suffering an injury over the summer

Sonya Deville has had an up-and-down go of it in 2023. After returning to action last year, she was arrested in New Jersey for unlawful possession of a handgun in February.

The former Absolution member had a permit for the handgun in Florida, but did not have a permit for New Jersey. The reason for possession could be anything, but she had been dealing with a stalker over the last few years.

The charges were later dismissed but Deville would unfortunately get injured around SummerSlam. She was forced to give up her tag team title.

#2 WWE Hall-of-Famer Sunny has had a tumultuous decade

Hall-of-Famer Sunny has been arrested several times since retiring from the ring

While she defined what it meant to be a Diva in WWE in the 1990s, WWE Hall-of-Famer Sunny has had many run-ins with the law.

In 2022, she was involved in a car crash in Florida that took the life of a 75-year-old man. It was found that she was under the influence of alcohol during the fatal car crash.

Sunny, whose real name is Tammy Lynn Sytch, has had numerous run-ins with the law over DUIs and other infractions. In November of 2023, Sytch pleaded no contest to the accident. A judge found her guilty of DUI Manslaughter and sentenced her to 17 years in prison.

#1 Liv Morgan was recently arrested in Florida

One of the more surprising arrests involved former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. The spitfire from New Jersey was arrested earlier this week.

PWInsider reported that Morgan was arrested in Florida for "possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid."

The incident occurred during a traffic stop. Morgan has been out of action since the summer after suffering a shoulder injury. A possible return in the Royal Rumble may be off the table should anything serious come from her arrest.

