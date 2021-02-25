3 WWE pregnancies that were real and 3 that were part of a storyline

Pregnancies have become a hot topic of conversation in WWE over the past few years, with Maria Kanellis seemingly starting a trend. Recently, Sarah Logan, Becky Lynch, Maryse, and The Bella Twins all announced their pregnancies to the WWE Universe.

It's hard for fans to know the difference between reality and storyline because there are several women in the company who are already mothers in real life. Of course, there are many others who plan to become parents in the future.

In recent years, there have been several on-screen pregnancies. The following list looks at the revelations that were connected to a WWE storyline and the ones that were real announcements.

#6. Storyline: WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young announces that she's pregnant with Mark Henry's baby

#OnThisDay in 2000: WWF RAW: Mae Young gave birth to @TheMarkHenry's baby, which turned out to be a hand. pic.twitter.com/Lomuv03Ekr — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) February 28, 2018

Early in Mark Henry's career, he was known as Sexual Chocolate. The World's Strongest Man was then pushed into a storyline with WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young. Their on-screen romance fit with his persona, and the 77-year-old later announced that she was pregnant with Henry's child.

Young was the target of The Dudley Boys throughout the storyline, and she was powerbombed through tables on several occasions. Young eventually gave birth, but her baby was revealed to be nothing more than a rubber hand. It later appeared on WWE programming a few years later alongside his parents.

#5. Real life: Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy on Monday Night RAW

The WWE Universe was shocked by the news that Becky Lynch was expecting her first child last year. The RAW Women's Champion announced on an episode of Monday Night RAW that she was pregnant. She was then forced to take maternity leave and relinquish her title.

Lynch has been away from WWE programming ever since. In December, she announced the arrival of her daughter. The Man's fiancée, Seth Rollins also took paternity leave, and he recently made his return to the company. Though Lynch still remains on the sidelines, several rumors suggest that The Man could return in the near future.