3 WWE RAW Superstars Triple H has given up on

Triple H has been doing a fine job as WWE's Chief Content Officer. While The Game has helped make several superstars bigger, many others have suffered a drop in momentum.

Here are the top three wrestlers who have moved away from the spotlight and down the pecking order:

#3. Chad Gable has faded into the background

WWE Superstar Chad Gable managed to stir several heads when he turned heel and attacked Sami Zayn last year. This put him in the Intercontinental Championship picture which he failed to win despite getting more than one attempt at the belt. He was later thrown out of his faction, The Alpha Academy, after having a fallout with its members, especially Otis.

Since then, Gable has been completely off the Intercontinental Championship race and has become a stepping stone heel for others. He has been unsuccessful in creating any major impact in his feuds against Rey Mysterio’s Latino World Order, or Uncle Howdy’s The Wyatt Sicks.

Recently, he took the fall against Penta El Zero Miedo during the latter's WWE debut. Thus, Gable has fallen very far behind under Triple H’s creative direction.

The latest episode of RAW saw Gable being in cahoots with Dominik Mysterio. The star looked to be on a path of resurgence as he enquired about a dark arts master. It remains to be seen whether this leads to a new gimmick and renewed momentum for Gable on RAW.

#2. Finn Balor is no longer a serious WWE Championship contender

Finn Balor is probably one of the most decorated superstars on the WWE roster right now. The Prince is the creator of the legendary Bullet Club, a faction that is still active to this day, and was also the first-ever WWE Universal Champion.

The star had to drop the title due to an injury suffered during the bout. Since then, the Irishman hasn’t touched his former glory in the company. Despite showing up on Monday Night RAW almost every week, the former Demon King is no longer a serious WWE Championship contender.

He was pushed into tag team wrestling and held the tag title with Damian Priest and JD McDonagh last year. However, in his latest title shot, a Triple Threat match at the December 14, 2024 episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, he was the man who got pinned by Gunther.

It seems that despite his continued efforts to get into the title picture and win the World Heavyweight Title, Balor has almost always fallen flat. Since the end of his feud with Damian Priest, The Judgment Day member seems a bit directionless and it remains to be seen how things pan out for him.

#1. Pete Dunne didn’t receive the launch he needed

Pete Dunne started making appearances on RAW in the second half of 2024. The Bruiserweight appeared on both the red brand and NXT for some time as well. Although Dunne was now on the main roster, he didn’t receive the kind of push he needed.

Although he did have a good feud with Sheamus, the four-time WWE Champion overshadowed Dunne. The Bruiserweight eventually lost the feud with The Celtic Warrior in a Donnybrook match. Since then, Dunne has seemed a bit directionless on RAW.

Pete Dunne has now seemingly been reduced to just his nickname, Butch, in terms of relevancy. Moreover, like Chad Gable, he also became a stepping stone for Penta El Zero Miedo during the latest episode of RAW.

It would be interesting to see how Triple H plans to lift these wrestlers from their current level.

