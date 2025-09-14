3 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't

A few hours ago, the wrestling world was stunned by the reports of Andrade's WWE exit. Besides this, the company has announced that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia.In this article, we will discuss three WWE rumors we hope are true and two we hope aren't.#5. We hope it's true: Rey Mysterio is close to an in-ring return𝙎𝙖𝙢 @RhodesKotaEraLINK🚨🚨 Rey Mysterio is close to returning to the ring following his injury before Wrestlemania 41 in which he had to be withdrawn from the card He is expected to be at the performance centre next week as a part of his return process. [PWInsider Elite] Amazing news.Rey Mysterio recently returned to AAA when he handed over the AAA Mega Championship to newly crowned titleholder Dominik Mysterio. However, The Master of the 619 last competed inside the squared circle on the April 18, 2024, edition of SmackDown.As per a new report from PWInsider Elite, the veteran is close to an in-ring return and recently visited the Performance Center. This means that fans can expect to see Rey compete in the ring again soon.We hope that this rumor is true, as Rey Mysterio is very popular among fans, and his presence remains invaluable for the company.#4. We hope it's not true: Andrade has left WWEWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKAndrade has left WWE. (via @FightfulSelect)A report by Fightful has suggested that Andrade is no longer part of the Stamford-based promotion. The rumored exit of the former United States Champion came as a shock to many.El Idolo's contract reportedly didn't expire, and the reason behind his departure remains unclear. The star's profile was recently moved to the alumni section of the company's official roster page. However, there has been no official announcement yet from WWE regarding Andrade.We hope that the rumor is not true, as the former AEW star has great potential, and his exit could be a big loss for World Wrestling Entertainment.#3. We hope it's true: Major star is coming to the main rosterPW Chronicle @_PWChronicleLINKWWE still “fully intends” to call Jordynne Grace up to the main roster. However, the timeline for Grace’s call-up was pushed back earlier this year, and sources indicate that it is not imminent but is still in the works. – per @BodyslamNetJordynne Grace signed with the World Wrestling Entertainment after leaving TNA Wrestling. While she is part of the NXT brand, she recently competed at Evolution 2025. According to a report by BodySlam, WWE intends to move The Juggernaut to the main roster.The time frame for the move has yet to be confirmed, but it's seemingly in the cards. We hope that this rumor is true, as Grace will be a great addition to the women's division of the main roster.#2. We hope it's not true: Unfortunate update about Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock's potential returnWWE recently announced that WrestleMania 43 will emanate from Saudi Arabia. Soon after this, fans began speculating that Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and other legendary stars would appear on the show and compete in a match.According to a report by Fightful Select, neither The Final Boss nor The Texas Rattlesnake has been approached with the idea of a match at The Showcase of the Immortals in 2027.We hope that this rumor isn't true, as the Triple H-led promotion should approach veterans to make WrestleMania 43 larger than life.#1. We hope it's true: Major update on Liv Morgan's WWE returnFans are eagerly waiting for the return of Liv Morgan, especially with Roxanne Perez trying to get close to Dominik Mysterio. The former Women's World Champion is currently on hiatus due to injury.A recent report by BodySlam has indicated that Morgan is back at the Performance Center, which means she could return in the near future. We hope that the rumor is true, as The Miracle Kid's WWE comeback will make the dynamics of The Judgment Day more interesting on Monday Night RAW.