3 WWE rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren’t

Welcome to another edition of WWE rumors, which we hope are true and we hope aren't. The Stamford-based promotion is heading toward its Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, and the company's landscape is already shaken up with the return of AJ Lee.Besides this, The Usos are reunited against The Vision, and many other things are also happening on RAW and SmackDown. In this article, we will discuss three WWE rumors we hope are true and three we hope are not.#6. Hope true: CM Punk was not hurt on RAW👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑  @AdamGoldberg28LINKPunk nearly breaking his back getting out the ring 😭#WWERawDuring the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk and AJ Lee had a heated confrontation with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. After this segment, The Best in the World left the ring but landed awkwardly on the apron during the commercial break.In doing so, the back of The Voice of the Voiceless hit the apron, raising concerns about a possible injury. However, the latest reports confirmed that The Second City Saint is not injured and is perfectly fine.We hope the rumors are true, as an injury to anyone is not ideal. We also wish Punk good health.#5. Hope not true: Uncertainty surrounding Randy Orton's match at WrestlepaloozaRandy Orton is indeed one of the biggest stars in the company, but despite that, his appearance at Wrestlepalooza now seems uncertain. The Stamford-based promotion has confirmed that The Legend Killer will face Drew McIntyre in the upcoming episode of SmackDown.Earlier, there was speculation that Orton vs. McIntyre might take place at Wrestlepalooza, but it seems the plans have now changed. Recently, Triple H confirmed that Cody Rhodes will be at the Indianapolis event.So all this raises conflicts about The Legend Killer's participation at Wrestlepalooza. We hope the rumors aren't true, and the company should book a rematch of Orton vs. Drew for the PLE despite Rhodes' appearance at the show.#4. Hope true: More returns are on the horizon to unfold in WWEEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK🚨| Per @Cory_Hays407, There are multiple returns to WWE TV expected on the horizon. 👀👀👀Recently, fans were left stunned by the return of Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee. However, things are not over yet, as according to a report from Cory Hayes of BodySlamNet, multiple returns to WWE TV are on the horizon.We hope this rumor is true, as returns and unexpected arrivals make the storylines even more interesting. Such elements are crucial to maintain the interest of the WWE Universe in the product.#3. Hope not true: Stephanie McMahon in trouble for her actionsZashy 🇵🇸 @Zashy120LINKStephanie telling everyone to use a VPN for WWE on Netflix😭😭😭 She’s telling you guys not to pay $30Stephanie McMahon now rarely appears on WWE television, but through her podcast What's Your Story?, she remains actively involved in discussions among the audience. Recently, it seems that The Billion Dollar Princess is in trouble over her actions on YouTube. Stephanie recently promoted a VPN on her podcast and advised viewers to use it to access WWE shows without commercials on Netflix. Sources revealed that the comments made by the former chairwoman did not sit well with ESPN officials, and they are unhappy with this move.We hope this rumor is not true, as Stephanie McMahon was just doing a paid sponsorship on her podcast, and it is unlikely to affect ESPN's upcoming debut at Wrestlepalooza.#2. Hope true: Wade Barrett's future plansWade Barrett has recently taken time off from his role as a commentator on television. Earlier, fans believed that his controversial remarks about Nikki Bella could be the reason for his sudden absence, but that wasn't the case.New reports emerged and revealed that the 45-year-old will no longer be calling RAW or SmackDown moving forward. Instead of Wade Barrett, Corey Graves and Michael Cole are expected to be part of the commentary team for both the red and blue brands going forward.We hope the rumor is true because pulling Wade from the commentary table signals his in-ring comeback and one final run in the Stamford-based promotion.#1. Hope not true: WWE WrestleMania 43 in Saudi ArabiaJust a few hours ago, major news broke that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. The news was disclosed following a press release from the Saudi Arabian government and a Snapchat video by their adviser, Turki Alalshikh.Meanwhile, later, the press release and the video were both deleted, but it was marked as 100% legitimate. This means that WWE is planning to hold their Grandest Stage of Them All in Saudi Arabia after two years, which has already gained mixed reactions from the fans on the internet.We hope this rumor is not true, as this move by the Triple H creative team will attract negative reactions from most people, and it won't be good news for a grand event like WrestleMania.