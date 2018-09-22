3 WWE Rumors that should come true

WWE rumor mill is always in full swing. Today we look at the latest WWE rumors for the week of September 21. There is a strong buzz that Shawn Michaels may come out of his retirement to fight at Crown Jewel this November.

Another rumor doing the round is a possible Fatal 4-Way between Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and The Miz. Alexa Bliss may come back in in the upcoming Evolution PPV.

So, without further ado, here are 3 WWE rumors that should come true.

#3. Alexa Bliss to make a comeback at the Evolution PPV

WWE's First-Ever Emmy 'For Your Consideration' Event

Alexa Bliss has had a bad couple of months. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of Lords of Pain), she suffered an arm injury which has caused numbness and pain. Bliss also suffered a loss against Ronda Rousey in 2018 SummerSlam. She is expected to miss the upcoming weekend's live events but may return in the upcoming all-women's Evolution PPV.

Bliss was ranked number 3 of the top 50 female wrestlers in 2017. She has also won the WWE Raw Women's Championship three times. We hope that she gets well soon and show us her signature moves like Twisted Bliss, Glitter Blizzard, and other maneuvers.

