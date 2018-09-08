3 WWE rumours of the month that should come true, and 1 that should not

Shubham Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

Mysterio may return after Hell in a Cell 2018

Rumours are a vital part of the pro wrestling industry. And with WWE, the case is no different.

Lately, the World Wrestling Entertainment industry has been buzzing with rumours and speculations.

Social media has gone bonkers speculating possible returns, heel-face turns, dream matches and so much more. A number of rumours crop up all over the internet each passing day.

Today I present to you 3 WWE rumours of the month that should come true, and 1 that should not.

#4 Should: Taker vs Michaels at WrestleMania 35

The Undertaker is rumoured to take on Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 35

The last edition of Raw featured an iconic segment involving 2 veterans of WWE, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. The intense promo saw the duo firing verbal-volleys at each other. And thus the speculations of Michaels coming out of retirement to take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35 began.

The Deadman is set to clash with The Game at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. And as per reports of Lordsofpain.net, it seems that Michaels may feature in the match as a special guest referee, and help HHH secure the win, thus resulting in a potential WrestleMania clash.

Taker vs Michaels for one last time, at The Grandest Stage of Them All would be epic. Truly epic.

#3 Should: Shawn Michaels in a WWE tag team match in Saudi Arabia

Michaels is rumoured to feature in a match at WWE's event in Saudi Arabia

Well, as per the recent reports of cagesideseats.com, Shawn Michaels may feature in a tag team match at WWE's next event in Saudi Arabia, before his rumoured clash with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35.

Now, any match card featuring The Heartbreak Kid in action is iconic. Thus, the entire WWE Universe is dying to see Michaels coming out of retirement to feature in the tag team match.

