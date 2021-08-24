3 WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar has never defeated and 2 Roman Reigns couldn't

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE at SummerSlam this past weekend and is now on a collision course with Roman Reigns. The two men have crossed paths numerous times before, with Reigns getting the better of Lesnar in their last encounter.

The two men are seen as dominant forces in WWE at present and could be set to collide at Extreme Rules, Survivor Series, or even as part of WWE's next trip to the Middle East, which is set to take place in October.

Ahead of their looming collision, it's come to light that there are just a few WWE Superstars who are undefeated against Reigns and Lesnar.

The following article looks at just three Superstars that Lesnar has never been able to defeat as well as two that Roman Reigns was not able to force to acknowledge him.

#5. Brock Lesnar has never beaten Drew McIntyre in a WWE ring

Brock Lesnar's last match in a WWE ring came back at WrestleMania 36 where he was defeated by Drew McIntyre in a match where the WWE Championship was on the line.

This was the end of a lengthy feud between the two men which began at the annual Royal Rumble earlier that year when The Scottish Warrior was able to send a message to The Beast Incarnate.

McIntyre's rise through the ranks in WWE to become a challenger for The Beast Incarnate came so quickly that there wasn't much chance for WWE's usual 50/50 booking. Add to this the fact that Lesnar opted to leave the company following WrestleMania 36 whilst the COVID-19 pandemic was becoming a worldwide problem.

Drew McIntyre officially challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36



This means that Lesnar and McIntyre have only faced off in a one-on-one match once and McIntyre came out on top. The two men were both part of the 2020 Royal Rumble match, where McIntyre once again got the better of Lesnar and booked his place in the main event of the biggest show of the year, where he was able to walk out victorious.

McIntyre no longer holds the WWE Championship now that Lesnar has returned either, meaning that it's unlikely the two men will cross paths in the near future.

