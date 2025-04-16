3 WWE stars who can be added to WrestleMania 41 at the last minute

WWE WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and the superstars booked for the two-night spectacle are gearing up for their big matches. The Show of Shows is considered the Super Bowl of pro wrestling, and this year it will emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada.
That said, fans could expect massive surprises on the show. In this article, we will take a look at three WWE Superstars who have not been announced for The Grandest Stage of Them All but could be added to the event at the last minute.
#3 WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green
Since her return to the Stamford-based promotion, Chelsea Green has had a successful run. Green's entertaining persona and interactions with general managers have impressed the WWE Universe.
Last year, Green created history by winning the Women's United States Championship, defeating Michin at Saturday Night’s Main Event. She has also formed a stable alongside Alba Fyre and Piper Niven called The Secret Hervice.
Despite being the Women’s United States Champion and having a huge fan base, Green doesn't have a spot on the WrestleMania card at the time of this writing. However, she could show up at 'Mania, campaigning for a spot at The Show of Shows.
#2 A real-life female Bloodline member could return at WrestleMania
Former WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax hasn't been seen on television for a while. She lost her title to Tiffany Stratton following a Money in the Bank cash-in. After losing her gold, Jax has been competing in the tag team division alongside Candice LeRae.
Nia Jax was last seen in a tag team bout against Tiffany Stratton and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. However, Jax could finally return to WWE at WrestleMania 41.
As mentioned above, Chelsea Green could hijack the show, demanding a spot at 'Mania. Nia Jax could return as her challenger, leading to a title match. Jax has impressed many with her performances over the past year and deserves to be featured at The Show of Shows.
#1 Randy Orton could get a new WrestleMania opponent
This year will mark Randy Orton’s 20th WrestleMania appearance if he gets a new opponent. The Apex Predator was booked to face Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows. However, their match was canceled after KO was sidelined due to a legitimate neck injury.
Orton has demanded that Nick Aldis get him an opponent, or he will have to face the consequences. Hence, Aldis could find a new challenger for The Legend Killer on the day of WrestleMania. The National Treasure could lace up his boots again and lock horns with the veteran.