3 WWE stars who can be added to WrestleMania 41 at the last minute

WWE WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and the superstars booked for the two-night spectacle are gearing up for their big matches. The Show of Shows is considered the Super Bowl of pro wrestling, and this year it will emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

That said, fans could expect massive surprises on the show. In this article, we will take a look at three WWE Superstars who have not been announced for The Grandest Stage of Them All but could be added to the event at the last minute.

#3 WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green

Since her return to the Stamford-based promotion, Chelsea Green has had a successful run. Green's entertaining persona and interactions with general managers have impressed the WWE Universe.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Last year, Green created history by winning the Women's United States Championship, defeating Michin at Saturday Night’s Main Event. She has also formed a stable alongside Alba Fyre and Piper Niven called The Secret Hervice.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite being the Women’s United States Champion and having a huge fan base, Green doesn't have a spot on the WrestleMania card at the time of this writing. However, she could show up at 'Mania, campaigning for a spot at The Show of Shows.

#2 A real-life female Bloodline member could return at WrestleMania

Former WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax hasn't been seen on television for a while. She lost her title to Tiffany Stratton following a Money in the Bank cash-in. After losing her gold, Jax has been competing in the tag team division alongside Candice LeRae.

Ad

Nia Jax was last seen in a tag team bout against Tiffany Stratton and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. However, Jax could finally return to WWE at WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned above, Chelsea Green could hijack the show, demanding a spot at 'Mania. Nia Jax could return as her challenger, leading to a title match. Jax has impressed many with her performances over the past year and deserves to be featured at The Show of Shows.

#1 Randy Orton could get a new WrestleMania opponent

This year will mark Randy Orton’s 20th WrestleMania appearance if he gets a new opponent. The Apex Predator was booked to face Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows. However, their match was canceled after KO was sidelined due to a legitimate neck injury.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Orton has demanded that Nick Aldis get him an opponent, or he will have to face the consequences. Hence, Aldis could find a new challenger for The Legend Killer on the day of WrestleMania. The National Treasure could lace up his boots again and lock horns with the veteran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More