3 WWE stars who can help LA Knight against the new Bloodline

The new Bloodline targeted LA Knight at Backlash 2025 during the United States Championship match. The Fatal Four-Way Match was down to just The Megastar and Jacob Fatu after Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre got incapacitated near the stands.

Before Knight could land an elbow on Fatu while he was on the announcer's desk, Solo Sikoa and a debuting Jeff Cobb cost him the match. Now, as he would seek payback from the heel faction, here are three superstars who could come to his aid:

#3. Damian Priest and LA Knight have an unspoken understanding

Damian Priest and LA Knight faced each other on the May 2, 2025 episode of SmackDown in a singles match. Before their bout could conclude, Solo Sikoa interfered. This caused their match to end in a disqualification, and the duo ganged up on Sikoa. Jacob Fatu arrived soon after and saved the leader of the new Bloodline.

Just a day ahead of Backlash, The Megastar and The Punisher teamed up to face Fatu and Sikoa in tag team action. Despite being a makeshift team, they emerged victorious and defeated the new Bloodline. While their teamwork still needs a lot of work, both LA Knight and Damian Priest seem to have an unspoken understanding.

This was also visible in St. Louis when they ganged up on The Samoan Werewolf earlier in the US Championship match. Thus, The Archer of Infamy could give LA a hand against the heel faction.

#2. Jimmy Uso still has a grudge against the new Bloodline

The new Bloodline was formed on the battered body of Jimmy Uso when he was backstabbed by Solo Sikoa along with a debuting Tama Tonga. Solo removed Big Jim as the weakest link of the group and started a branch of The Bloodline with himself as the new Tribal Chief.

Notably, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion also wanted to challenge LA Knight for the US Championship at WrestleMania 41, but Sikoa inserted Jacob Fatu into the equation. Along with the fact that Jimmy Uso still has a grudge against the new Bloodline, if The Megastar finds himself cornered by the heel faction on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, then Big Jim could enter the arena to even the numbers.

#1. Cody Rhodes could finally make a comeback

Cody Rhodes hasn’t been seen since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare had won the title after crushing the dominance of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, ending the OTC’s 1316-day reign as champion.

Even after winning the belt, Cody Rhodes constantly found himself dealing with the new Bloodline and defended his title against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2024 and in a steel cage match on SmackDown later that year. Moreover, Sikoa had also attacked Rhodes upon his February 2025 return following his Tribal Combat Match loss to Reigns in earlier in January.

Now, The American Nightmare could strike the heel faction upon his return. This would finally bring him back to the programming of the blue brand and give him some momentum before he is ready to face John Cena for the Undisputed Championship.

It will be interesting to see who, if anybody, joins LA Knight in confronting the heel faction on WWE SmackDown.

