3 WWE stars who may get affected by Charlotte Flair's return

Charlotte Flair is preparing to return to WWE. She spent the past 13 months recovering from the ACL, MCL, and meniscus injuries she sustained in December 2023 during her match against Asuka.

The Queen has been teasing a WWE comeback for months and was spotted backstage on NXT on Tuesday, creating speculation that she should be back in action as early as this Friday on SmackDown.

With the Royal Rumble fast approaching, we look at three superstars that might be affected by the former Women's Champion's return.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

#3. Bayley could keep an eye on Charlotte Flair in the title match against Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown

Trending

Bayley became the No.1 contender for Tiffany Stratton's Women's Championship and will be the first to challenge the new champ. She aims to reclaim her title for the first time since SummerSlam in August.

Still, Charlotte Flair's return could derail her plans, as The Queen could show up in the title match and distract both superstars, allowing Tiffany Stratton to retain her title and emerge as the next challenger.

Charlotte is not the only superstar that The Role Model should keep an eye on, as former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez could show up on the main roster and continue her feud with Bayley, which started on Tuesday when Bayley brawled with Perez in the ring.

#2. Nia Jax wants to reclaim her Women's Championship

Nia Jax saw Tiffany Stratton betray her and cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new Women's Champion. Nia and Tiffany were friends in the ring, but the latter was the one who eventually dethroned her.

The former Women's Champion wants to reclaim her title and has declared for the Royal Rumble, aiming to get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41. Still, Charlotte Flair's return could complicate things for The Irresistible Force.

If The Queen is back on SmackDown, she is expected to go after Tiffany Stratton and get a title shot right away, with the Royal Rumble as a likely spot for the match.

This means that Nia Jax will have to wait more to get revenge on Stratton, which could explain her decision to declare for the Rumble Match.

#1. Becky Lynch is set to return to WWE before Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE for seven months now, but the expectation is that she will return to the company before the Royal Rumble on February 1.

The expectation is that she will go after Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, re-igniting the feud with The Eradicator, which led to a title match at WrestleMania 40 back in April.

Fast-forward to today, if Charlotte Flair leaves SmackDown and moves to RAW, she could start a feud with The Man, as she will look to dethrone Rhea Ripley. This means that Becky Lynch's title shot would be in jeopardy.

On that occasion, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could give both women a title shot, making a Triple Threat Match either in one of the coming episodes on Netflix or at the Royal Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback