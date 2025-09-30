3 WWE stars who could win the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio

The latest episode of WWE RAW featured Dominik Mysterio defending his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev. Many saw The Bulgarian Brute as the first real test for &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom during his IC Title reign. However, Mysterio proved why he's a double champion as he employed classic heel tactics, low-blowing Rusev and distracting the referee, ultimately winning with a roll-up and retaining his title. In this article, we will look at three superstars who could potentially win the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio.#3. Former WWE United States Champion RusevThe former US Champion is back in the title picture for the first time since returning to the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year, as he started a feud with Dominik Mysterio for his IC Title. With the controversial finish to their title match on Monday Night RAW, WWE may have subtly signaled that their rivalry has just begun. Therefore, The Bulgarian Brute might come prepared next time to defeat &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom in a rematch and win the Intercontinental Championship.#2. Finn BalorWWE has been teasing The Judgment Day's breakup for a while. At first, The Prince was the one who started chasing the IC Title, but Mysterio added himself to the WrestleMania match and ultimately won the gold by pinning Balor.Currently, Balor does not like Dominik hanging out with El Grande Americano. This may lead to The Judgment Day's breakup, and Finn might turn against &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom and win the IC Title, making their feud even more personal and entertaining.#1. Rey MysterioThe meteoric rise of Dominik Mysterio began when he shockingly turned heel on his own father, and the rest is history. The rivalry between them is far from over, as they often take shots at each other at every given opportunity.&quot;Dirty&quot; Dom has adopted a new gimmick, calling himself the &quot;King of Luchadors.&quot; Rey Mysterio has contributed greatly to boost the Luchador community. The Hall of Famer might finally return to teach his son a lesson, which could also be Rey's retirement match at WrestleMania 42.