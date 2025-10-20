3 WWE Superstars who could help The Judgment Day retain the tag team title on RAW

WWE is just a few hours away from hosting this week's RAW from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It will feature three championship matches, one of which will see Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day defend the World Tag Team Championship against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.Over the past months, AJ Styles has been pursuing Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship. However, it now appears that he has shifted his focus to the World Tag Team Title after several unsuccessful attempts to capture the title from Dominik.Given that Bálor and McDonagh have utilised the help of certain superstars to successfully defend the title several times, there is a high possibility that they could do so again to retain the gold against Styles and Lee tonight on the red brand.Now, let's explore three WWE Superstars who could help The Judgment Day retain the tag team titles on RAW.#3. El Grande AmericanoEl Grande Americano has been in a clandestine relationship with Dominik Mysterio over the past few months on RAW. He has not only assisted Dominik in emerging victorious in some of his matches, but has also extended his assistance to Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh in the past.Given this, there is a high possibility El Grande could help Bálor and McDonagh successfully defend the World Tag Team Championship against AJ Styles and Dracon Lee on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, despite The Judgment Day members disapproving of his recent alliance with the young Mysterio.If this happens, it could perhaps lead to the reigning champions finally accepting El Grande American and possibly allow him to join the faction.#2. RusevDespite being at loggerheads with The Judgment Day and looking to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio tonight on RAW, Rusev appears to be another WWE Superstar who could help Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh retain the Tag Team Championship against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.It seems that Styles and Lee might push Bálor and McDonagh to their limit during their match tonight. However, on the verge of passing a message to Dominik ahead of their match by potentially interfering to cost them the title, Rusev's plans could backfire. In a shocking twist, he could end up buying the champions enough time to take advantage of the situation and retain the title.#1. WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik MysterioAs usual, Dominik Mysterio might help Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh retain the tag team title tonight. Although The Judgment Day stablemates haven't been on the same page for the past few weeks and didn't assist him in defending his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev, Dominik could come to the aid of Bálor and McDonagh and help them retain the title.If this happens, Balor and JD might also help 'Dirty' Dom retain his IC Title against Rusev tonight. Arguably, it could finally reduce the growing tension among The Judgment Day and possibly restore their sense of unity, as part of a blockbuster storyline.