3 WWE Superstars who impressed this week, and 2 that didn't

It was another newsworthy and intriguing week of WWE action. The superstars of WWE had a busy week as both RAW and SmackDown took part in an overseas tour in the United Kingdom. The SmackDown roster wrapped up their side of the tour on Wednesday and headed to Norfolk, VA.

The weekend prior, via Twitter, WWE revealed the teams for both the RAW and SmackDown men and women's 5-on-5 elimination matches at Survivor Series. It was the company's first real step at promoting the event, which is just a matter of days away.

As always, there were some stand out performers, and also some who didn't impress the WWE. Let's take a look at three WWE Superstars who impressed this week, and two that didn't:

#3 Impressed - Aliyah makes a name for herself during her in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown

Aliyah's journey to WWE's main roster has finally happened. She was drafted to SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft, and the WWE Universe were waiting to see which direction she would go in. Aliyah appeared in a backstage segment last week, involving Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn, but this week, we finally got to see her in action.

The SmackDown women's team for the traditional 5-on-5 elimination RAW vs. SmackDown match was revealed at the weekend. Aliyah was surprisingly named alongside team captain Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler and Natalya on the blue brand's team.

WWE official Sonya Deville introduced the team to kick-off the show, but her current rival Naomi was unhappy at not being named. It resulted in a brawl between the team members, and a subsequent six-woman tag team match was made.

In a surprising twist, it was Aliyah and her team of Sasha Banks and Naomi who picked up the victory, but it was the Canadian-born superstar who scored the pinfall. It capped off an impressive display in-front of the WWE Universe as she looks to step-up and become a serious player on the SmackDown roster.

Sadly, after the match was over, Sonya Deville immediately removed Aliyah from the SmackDown Survivor Series team, much to the disappointment of the WWE fans in attendance. Hopefully, in due course, we will see more of Aliyah shine, and who knows, somehow get her spot back on the team for Survivor Series.

