3 WWE Superstars including Rhea Ripley injured on last night's NXT

Rhea Ripley was attacked by Flair last night

In an official injury report published on WWE's YouTube channel, the company has announced that three top NXT Superstars suffered injuries on last night's edition of NXT.

Following a devastating Air Raid Crash at the hands of Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano was transferred to a local medical facility. According to Matt Camp, Gargano had to undergo some tests and it was found that a previous neck injury resurfaced following the attack. Camp also reported that Gargano had lumbar damage.

Meanwhile, Ciampa was sent crashing through a glass window at the Performance Center area and received medical attention following the spot. The attack resulted in glass shards getting stuck in Ciampa's body, which were removed soon after.

Rhea Ripley, who is set to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 with her NXT Women's title on the line, was attacked by The Queen last night and was subjected to a Figure Four on one of the ring posts. Ripley seems to have suffered a possible fracture on her leg following the attack. Flair's kick to her throat also did some significant damage to her.

WrestleMania 36 is less than a month away and hopefully, Ripley and the others are 100% by the time The Show of Shows comes around. The Showcase of the Immortals is going to emanate from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 5.