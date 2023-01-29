3 WWE Superstars who were injured at The 2023 Royal Rumble 

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble took over San Antonio, Texas, and has left their fanbase with some moments that will live long in their memory.

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley walked out victorious in their respective matches and will now be able to decide which title they will challenge for at WrestleMania 39. The Bloodline finally crumbled when Sami Zayn chose Kevin Owens over his brothers, and he was then attacked by all the members except Jey Uso.

No Championships changed hands on the night, but several superstars did walk away with injuries.

The following list looks at three such WWE Superstars who have revealed that they suffered injuries at The Royal Rumble.

#3. Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville was part of the Women's Royal Rumble match despite being handed a SmackDown Championship match on Friday night against Charlotte Flair. Deville didn't last long in the match but did receive quite the kick to the head from Asuka ahead of her elimination.

This left a mark, and the former authority figure recently shared an image that proved that she would need stitches since the gash on her head looks quite deep. An update was given and Deville is expected to recover in time to cash in her title shot on SmackDown.

#2. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE as number 30 in the Men's Royal Rumble match and was able to eliminate the longest lasting man in the match, Gunther, to book his match at WrestleMania. Rhodes whispered to his father following the victory before later going on to confirm that he had suffered a unique injury whilst wrestling in the match.

“I popped my eardrum, but I don't care. Just a wonderful Royal Rumble,” he told Fox Sports, but this wasn't enough to stop him from exceeding expectations and ensuring the championship match he has been pushing for in recent years.

#1. Rhea Ripley was injured in The Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley couldn't have had a better Royal Rumble performance as she broke the record as the ironwoman in the match and was able to win it from the number one position after making a statement against Beth Phoenix much earlier in the night.

The former Women's Champion was everywhere throughout her time in the bout, but there was one point where she dislocated her knee and was able to pop it back in, which shows just how much she wanted to win this match.

"My knees aren’t very good in general. My knee did dislocate for a second, and then it went back in."

Ripley can now go after either of the Women's Championships from the two brands to challenge for her secured WrestleMania match.

