3 WWE Superstars who likely made their last appearance on the NXT at Roadblock

WWE NXT is the third biggest wrestling show in the world behind RAW and SmackDown. While it is known for being a developmental brand, the show has been finding more and more success in recent months.

This success continued last night. The show's latest program was Roadblock and it took place live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Around 5,000 fans were in attendance for what turned out to be an incredible show.

There were five big matches on NXT Roadblock. Three of the five bouts were championship matches. In fact, the TNA Wrestling Tag Team Titles were even on the line. Additionally, a Street Fight took place on the epic television special.

With it being 'call-up' season soon, several NXT stars are likely moving to RAW and SmackDown around or after WrestleMania. There is a chance that a few names who competed at Roadblock could have made their final NXT appearance before moving up. This article will look at a handful of names who may be wrapping up with NXT following Roadblock.

Below are three WWE Superstars who likely made their last appearance on the NXT at Roadblock.

#3. Giulia lost the WWE NXT Women's Championship

The main event of WWE NXT Roadblock was for the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Women's North American Title. Giulia, a sensation from Japan, went one-on-one with Stephanie Vaquer, a Chilean star.

The two had a fantastic singles match, but in the end, the Women's North American Champion Vaquer was able to defeat the NXT Women's Champion. This means Stephanie is now a double champion, holding both of the brand's prestigious belts for the women's division.

Giulia losing was quite the shocker and it isn't clear what's next for her. There is a very real chance that The Beautiful Madness will soon be moving to the main roster instead of attempting to regain her gold.

If Giulia does go to RAW or SmackDown, the blue brand might be the best destination. She could have blockbuster matches with stars such as Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and others.

#2. Roxanne Perez was defeated by Jordynne Grace and could be RAW-bound

There was one match at WWE NXT Roadblock that wasn't either for a title or a stipulation match. The bout featured former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez taking on former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

Grace is the newest sensation on the NXT brand. While she made a few appearances last year, it was as a representative of TNA. Now, Jordynne Grace is fully a WWE Superstar and is looking to take over the silver and black brand.

The two had a fantastic match at Roadblock. The match was back and forth, but in the end, The Juggernaut was able to hit her finisher on The Prodigy and pin the former NXT Women's Champion to get the win.

Now that Roxanne lost, she could be officially main roster bound. Perez has been flirting with RAW and SmackDown, having appeared at a few premium live events already. Now, she can officially say goodbye to NXT and feud with Bayley on the red brand.

#1. Ethan Page may have been written off from NXT

An extremely violent Street Fight took place at WWE NXT Roadblock. All Ego Ethan Page went one-on-one with Je'Von Evans. This came after the two have had issues for months now. In fact, Ego injured Evans on more than one occasion.

At NXT Roadblock, Je'Von Evans was looking for revenge and got it. He put All Ego through a table and went on to hit a Springboard Cutter onto a Steel Chair. Evans then pinned the wrestling veteran for the win.

While this is far from confirmed, Page's loss to Je'Von could have been his swan song on NXT. He is a veteran and doesn't need to be on the brand. Plus, he already held the world title, so there isn't much left for Page to do.

If Ethan is done with WWE NXT, he could soon be moving to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. The blue brand could be the perfect stage for Page, as the mid-card needs to be fleshed out more. Ego working with the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, and LA Knight could be a lot of fun.

