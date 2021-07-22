3 WWE Superstars we saw on TV when they were fans (with photos)

Becoming a WWE Superstar is a huge accomplishment. Wrestlers have to go through years of training before they are signed by a major promotion like WWE. Thousands of wrestlers aspire to compete in WWE and build a name for themselves.

Like us, several WWE Superstars we see on TV these days were fans of pro-wrestling long before they joined the industry. They also attended the shows and imitated their favorite Superstars.

In some cases, they were also seen in the audience enjoying a show as regular fans. In this article, we will take a look at three such superstars. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.

#3 WWE Superstar Sasha Banks attended the 900th episode of Raw

A young Sasha Banks in the crowd at a RAW taping

The Boss, Sasha Banks attended the 900th episode of Raw. The Boss was spotted when then women's champion LayCool stood in the ring. The 18-year-old Banks was sitting behind commentators Michael Cole and Jerry 'The King' Lawler.

Roughly six years after her appearance as a fan, Banks returned to the same arena as a WWE Superstar and forced Alicia Fox to tap out.

Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since losing to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. Also, as of now, there are no updates regarding her return.

#2 WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was present at Extreme Rules 2014

Liv Morgan is another Superstar who was spotted on a WWE camera enjoying wrestling as a fan. Morgan attended the 2014 Extreme Rules PPV and she was sitting in the front row.

Last year Morgan shared a video of a match between Hornswoggle and El Torito and revealed that she was present at the event. She also revealed that this was the last live event she attended before joining WWE.

I was sitting in the front row 🙇🏼‍♀️ this was my last event I went to just months before I started 😈 and I loved this match 😊

She also revealed that there is a video of Triple H's entry in which his water spit got all over her shoes.

There's also a video on my Instagram of HHH doing his entrance and his water spit got all over my shoes 😂... but I'll let u find that

#1 WWE Superstar Kevin Owens attended ECW: One Night Stand

A young Kevin Owens in the crowd at ECW one night stand 2006

ECW: One Night Stand 2006 was a pretty memorable show in its own right. What makes the show a little bit cooler when one watches it today is the person one sees in the crowd.

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens was enjoying the show from the balcony. He was spotted applauding Paul Heyman, the man behind ECW.

Owens' most recent appearance came at Money In The Bank. The Prizefighter participated in the MITB contract match but he was not able to win the contract.

