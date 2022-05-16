3 WWE Superstars that could step up if Roman Reigns takes time off 

The case of Roman Reigns adopting a more part-time role going forward is interesting. The Walking Dead hasn't been the same since Rick Grimes left the show, and we all know how much Iron Maiden suffered when Bruce Dickinson stepped down.

Roman Reigns means as much to WWE as those two gentlemen did to their respective franchises. Reports indicate that he will take on a Brock Lesnar-style schedule going forward.

But in this scenario, an opportunity emerges. Yes, it technically allows a new member of the roster to step up and become the face of the company. We have identified three likely contenders that could potentially assume the mantle from The Tribal Chief.

NOTABLE MENTIONS: Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are two men who could potentially become the faces of their respective brands. Both men are former world champions, but their equity isn't as much as it once was. Certain fans may just see WWE going back to the well as a sign of stagnation.

So, who are these three other contenders for The Tribal Chief and his throne? We will take a look below.

#3. Randy Orton certainly has the goodwill to take over from Roman Reigns in 2022

There is just a great deal of positive buzz around Randy Orton at this point in time. He is one of those cats who's survived in the business for two whole decades. Correction. He has thrived at the top of the food chain as the 'Apex Predator' for twenty years.

If Roman Reigns steps away, Randy Orton needs to move away from the tag team division himself and assume his rightful place at the top of the roster.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is the biggest match WWE could put on

Isn't it absolutely insane that the same crowd that was booing Cody Rhodes in AEW is going wild for him in WWE?

At this point, there is potentially nobody who seems more capable of dethroning Roman Reigns than the prodigal son of the late American Dream.

Could we see a passing of the torch at SummerSlam, where Reigns drops one of his two titles to the former AEW Executive Vice President? We have a feeling that the crowd will be into it.

#1. Is it time for AJ Styles to shine once again?

Speaking of goodwill for a babyface, it is universally believed that AJ Styles should be doing a lot more than he is right now. Remember his instant classics with just about everyone he has stepped in the ring with?

Styles is seen by many fans as the second coming of Shawn Michaels, and WWE Hall of Famers like Jeff Jarrett have spoken about his talent. Once The Phenomenal One is done with Edge and Judgment Day, he could definitely step up into the world title picture in a big way.

Who do you think could step up to replace Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

