  3 WWE Superstars The Wyatt Sicks must add for their feud against MFT

3 WWE Superstars The Wyatt Sicks must add for their feud against MFT

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 15, 2025 16:27 GMT
WWE Archive - Source: Getty
Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Uncle Howdy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks [Image source: Getty]

Last week's episode of SmackDown marked the third time Uncle Howdy wasn't seen with The Wyatt Sicks. Despite his absence on the show, his teammates, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, with assistance from Nikki Cross and Erick Rowan.

After the match, the stable faced off against MFT, with Cross butting heads with Solo Sikoa and confronting him on behalf of Howdy. Sikoa's faction currently has five male superstars following the return of Tama Tonga.

The Wyatt Sicks comprises only four male superstars. Hence, they might need backup in their budding feud against MFT, especially amid Uncle Howdy's unexplained absence on TV.

Now, let's explore three WWE Superstars the Howdy-led faction must recruit for its feud against MFT.

#3. Aleister Black could join The Wyatt Sicks

Aleister Black plays a mysterious character on WWE television, and he could be a great option for The Wyatt Sicks to counter MFT. The Dutch Destroyer faced off against Damian Priest on last week's episode of SmackDown, where he was dominated by his opponent.

However, Black ultimately managed to steal a victory over the former World Heavyweight Champion, thanks to a distraction from his wife, Zelina Vega. This has now sparked speculation about the real-life couple collaborating as a team in the future.

If this happens, Vega and Black could add a new dynamic to the Howdy-led faction after potentially joining the stable. Moreover, The Dutch Destroyer has seemingly gained some momentum since his return to the company, and could be a great asset to the eerie faction in a feud against Sikoa's MFT.

#2. Montez Ford

Another WWE Superstar that The Wyatt Sicks could consider recruiting for their budding feud against MFT is Montez Ford. Before the absence of Uncle Howdy on TV, he had made backstage appearances to convince Angelo Dawkins to betray Ford.

Given that Howdy had some difficulties convincing Dawkins to turn against his partner before going on hiatus, his stablemates might now consider shifting their focus to Mondez Ford instead.

Considering that The Street Profits have faced some major setbacks since losing the WWE Tag Team Championship to Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, Ford might sever his ties with Angelo Dawkins and join The Wyatt Sicks.

Given that Montez also has a storied history with Sikoa's faction on SmackDown, he could be a great help in taking down MFT.

#1. Angelo Dawkins

In an alternative scenario, Angelo Dawkins might finally turn on Montez Ford and ally with The Wyatt Sicks. If this happens, he could pose a serious threat to MFT due to his impressive physical stature.

Dawkins might consider targeting a singles champion on SmackDown after the ongoing feud with Sikoa's faction.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

