3 WWE superstars who think Cody Rhodes should've accepted The Rock's offer

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto took place just over a week ago, and it was one of the most memorable premium live events of the modern era. Much of this success and interest came thanks to a segment between Cody Rhodes and The Rock.

Ad

The Rock made a major offer to The American Nightmare. He wanted Cody's soul. While that sounds bizarre, he essentially wanted the world champion to become his personal champion. While Cody would get a lot in exchange, he would give up his morals to be The Rock's guy.

At Elimination Chamber Toronto, Cody Rhodes ultimately declined The Rock's offer and did so rudely. As a result, John Cena shockingly turned heel and attacked The American Nightmare alongside The Final Boss and Travis Scott.

Ad

Trending

Before and after Cody's decision to decline The Rock's offer, some performers believed he should have accepted the deal. This article will take a look at three superstars who think Rhodes should have sold his soul to become The Rock's champion. This includes a former world champion, one of the most hated men in wrestling, and a lovable legend.

#3. Logan Paul is open to selling his soul himself

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logan Paul is one of the most arrogant pro wrestlers in the world. While he's still relatively inexperienced in WWE, The Maverick has found success. He's even a former United States Champion.

Cody Rhodes and The Maverick aren't exactly strangers. Last year, they clashed over the world title. Rhodes ultimately won, but there is clearly some lingering animosity.

The Maverick discussed Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Rock's incident on WWE Monday Night RAW last night. He believed that he was a star at the level of both The Rock and Cena and that Cody Rhodes's rejection of the offer was a mistake.

Ad

More than that, Logan said had been asked, he would've sold his soul to join The Rock. Paul noted that being nice doesn't pay, and based on his success in and out of wrestling, there certainly seems to be some truth there.

#2. R-Truth liked the gifts Cody Rhodes received on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

R-Truth is a veteran of the wrestling industry. He has been involved in the business for over two and a half decades. He is a former United States Champion, tag team champion, and multi-time 24/7 Champion in WWE.

The popular star and Cody Rhodes have a somewhat established friendship on WWE television. Granted, that friendship is just R-Truth being his typical self and Cody finding him amusing. Essentially, that's business as usual.

Ad

On the SmackDown before Elimination Chamber Toronto, The Rock was trying to win Cody Rhodes over. Plenty of wine, drinks, food, and other assorted snacks were given to The American Nightmare in his personal dressing room.

R-Truth was hanging around, too, and enjoyed The Rock's gifts far more than Cody seemed to. In fact, he encouraged Cody to take The Rock's offer just because of the gifts alone. Granted, that is seemingly so R-Truth could benefit more than the Undisputed WWE Champion could himself.

Ad

#1. The Miz thinks Cody should have sold his soul

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Miz is a highly accomplished star. He is a multi-time WWE Champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and tag team champion. He is also a former Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

Cody and the A-Lister have known each other for a long time. Although they've crossed paths numerous times, they do so more often as rivals and adversaries than as friends.

During the build to Elimination Chamber Toronto, The Miz and Cody had a backstage segment on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The Miz brought up and emphasized The Rock's various connections in Hollywood.

Beyond that, The Miz noted that fans and the world see him as a champion, but he could be and likely wants to be more than that. The A-Lister was clearly attempting to push Cody into joining the dark side and selling his soul. Ultimately, though, The American Nightmare was unmoved by The Miz's manipulation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback