3 WWE Superstars Triple H likes and 2 that he probably doesn't

Triple H as WWE World Champion.

As the heir apparent to the entire WWE, it's safe to say that the career of Triple H has been a huge success.

Debuting in the company as a snobbish blue blood in 1995, it wasn't long until the young Hunter Hearst Helmsley tasted championship gold.

Forming the Kliq not long after, the Game made his fair share of friends and enemies as part of the group, before having his push halted in 1996 for the MSG incident.

Returning to the promised land in 1997, the Game would win his first of 14 World Championships in 1999 and is now one of the company's most decorated Superstars.

Out of the ring, Triple H is the WWE COO and is gaining more control each year.

With all this, it's obvious that Hemsley has plenty of supporters and detractors in the company, and here are just some of them.

LIKES: #3 Ric Flair

The Game awarded a bronze statue of Flair to the Nature Boy.

In 2002, Triple H entered a feud with Ric Flair, with the Game chastising the Nature Boy for being what he saw as a has been.

Of course, this was all a ruse, as the Cerebral Assasin said this so Flair would gain the trust with Rob Van Dam, who failed to gain the World Heavyweight Title because of the dirtiest player in the game.

Both on-screen and in real life, Triple H and Flair have been very close, with the 16-time World Champion helping to mentor Helmsley from 2002-2005.

Splitting in 2005, the duo's feud was possibly more entertaining than their team, as Flair hoped to prove that he was not the Ol' Yeller Superstar Triple H claiming he was.

In interviews, the Game has described Flair as the greatest ever.

