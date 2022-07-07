3 WWE Superstars who could turn heel before SummerSlam 2022 (July 7, 2022)

The past couple of months have been quite turbulent for WWE – from Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's injuries to Vince McMahon stepping down from his role as CEO and Chairman of WWE. However, WWE deserves a lot of credit for how it has managed to carry itself despite all the setbacks.

The recently concluded Money in the Bank was a testament to the same. Following the event's success, WWE has started building its upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam 2022.

While breadcrumbs for fresh feuds were laid out on Monday's RAW, the blue brand is expected to follow suit. Moreover, the company has been teasing a few potential turns. These swerves could not only spice things up before the biggest event of the summer but would also set up a few potential clashes for July 30.

In this piece, we inquire into three names who could turn heel in the coming days.

#3. Dominik turns on Rey Mysterio

WWE @WWE It worked! @reymysterio lied, cheated and stole his way to a win in his hometown on #WWERaw It worked! @reymysterio lied, cheated and stole his way to a win in his hometown on #WWERaw! https://t.co/3PesFc3mVZ

WWE's creative team teased a potential heel turn for Dominik Mysterio on the go-home episode of RAW before Money in the Bank. The high-flyer was approached by Finn Balor and Damian Priest, who not only took a dig at Rey but also appeared to be extending an olive branch toward him.

While the father-son duo managed to stay on the same page to pick up a win via disqualification this week on RAW, a potential swerve seems to be on the cards in the coming weeks.

A heel turn for Dominik Mysterio has been speculated upon for quite some time. Given how the father-son duo seems a bit lost amongst the crowd on the red brand, a heel turn for Dominik leading to a match against his father at SummerSlam would not be a bad idea.

#2. Ronda Rousey turns on Liv Morgan

Stephanie Hypes✨ @StephanieHypes According to Ronda Rousey's photographer, Ronda demanded the title be given to the most passionate pro wrestler.. Liv Morgan!

According to Ronda Rousey's photographer, Ronda demanded the title be given to the most passionate pro wrestler.. Liv Morgan!https://t.co/X7MxzcROaQ

Ronda Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Title to Liv Morgan following the latter's successful cash-in of the Money in the Bank contract on July 2. Recent reports suggest that the former will likely face the current champion in a rematch at SummerSlam.

Given how WWE has always been fond of heel vs. face rivalry, a heel turn for Rousey looks on the cards. The creative team could have The Rowdy One turn on Morgan to set a potential clash at the biggest WWE event of the summer.

On another note, Ronda's stint as the SmackDown Women's Champion was slightly underwhelming. Many promos seemed forced as she failed to establish herself as a bonafide champion. However, a potential turn might be the best move forward.

#1. Adam Pearce turns heel

Adam Pearce has an ongoing angle with Sonya Deville on the blue brand. The previous episode of SmackDown saw the latter reveal that she had filed a complaint against the former for putting her in a 2-on-1 handicap match a week prior. Following that, she slapped Pearce before walking out of the scene.

Given how things unfolded between the duo, a heel turn for the WWE official has been making the rounds. While the storyline has received mixed responses from the WWE Universe, a potential turn for Adam Pearce would spice things up for good.

