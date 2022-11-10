It's been another packed year for the WWE Universe, both inside and outside the ring, as several of their favorite stars have announced that they have become parents.

Like many parents already on the road with WWE, these stars have since learned to adapt to the same schedule with a baby on board.

Of course, the clock continues to tick, and while these stars have recently welcomed children, others have announced that they are expecting.

#6/5. Former WWE Superstars Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are expecting a son

Known as Peyton Royce and Tye Dillinger during their time together in WWE, Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears have since moved on to new promotions since their releases. The couple has also documented their long journey to add to their family after Lee announced her departure from IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year.

The pair has already shared the news that they expect a son and that their new addition will be called Austin Jay. Spears is currently contracted to All Elite Wrestling but is expected to take a break from the company to welcome his son in early 2023.

#4. Angel Garza became a father

Angel Garza famously proposed to his wife in the middle of the ring while wrestling in NXT. It now appears that the couple's story has added a few new pages. Garza and his wife Zaide have since married and announced they were expecting a new addition.

Garza announced that his daughter had arrived back in July via his Instagram stories. The SmackDown star has since continued to post heartwarming images and videos of his child on his Instagram.

#3. Pat McAfee is expecting a child with his wife, Samantha

Pat McAfee is technically still a WWE Superstar, but he took a break from the company to concentrate on football. The SmackDown commentator is currently working for ESPN but is expected to make his return to the company in January.

That being said, McAfee will take another extended break later in the year when he welcomes his first child. The star's wife, Samantha, made the announcement on her Twitter page, where she confirmed that it had been a long journey for the couple to finally get those two pink lines.

#2/1. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae welcomed a son

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae left WWE, so they could focus on becoming parents for the first time. The couple welcomed their son Quill back in February and were then able to enjoy the first few months together as a family of three before Gargano returned to WWE back in August.

Of course, his wife wasn't far behind since she waited just a month to join her husband on Monday Night RAW. The pair has seemingly adapted to spending time on the road with their newest family member.

