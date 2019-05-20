3 WWE Superstars who broke records and made history at Money in the Bank 2019

Lesnar joined a very elite group including Sheamus and Edge following his win.

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 is officially in the books and what a show it was.

The tenth iteration of the Pay Per View, the show saw two huge ladder matches, with the mens bout finishing with a very unpredictable victor.

Outside of the two titular ladder matches, the show also saw some huge title matches, with the United States and SmackDown Women's titles both changing hands as well as one of the Money in the Bank contracts being cashed in just minutes after it was won.

And whilst every Superstar who performed last night gave their all, there are some who went the next step beyond.

Three Superstars in particular made history during the event, even if fans didn't notice it.

#3: Rey Mysterio

Mysterio joined a highly elite group with names like Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan being fellow members.

WrestleMania 35 did not go how Rey Mysterio had planned, as he was crushed by Samoa Joe in just a minute during their United States title bout.

Fortunately for the Ultimate Underdog, Mysterio got his revenge last night, capturing the Star-Spangled Strap and making history in the process.

With his US title win, Mysterio has become the latest man to capture WWE's Grand Slam in its current format.

To do this, a Superstar must win a World championship, tag team gold, the International title and United States title, all things Mysterio has done throughout his epic career.

Though Samoa Joe attacked Mysterio post match and is itching to win back the gold, no amount of Muscle Busters or Coquina Clutches will undo this huge accomplishment for the Biggest little man in WWE history.

