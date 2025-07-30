3 WWE Superstars who could help Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025. It will undoubtedly be a tough challenge for him, as he stands against one of the most decorated stars in pro wrestling. Therefore, Mysterio needs some backup against Styles to ensure that he walks out of the spectacle with the gold still around his waist.The 28-year-old has often been seen using underhanded tactics or ringside shenanigans in his matches. There is a good possibility of it happening again at SummerSlam. Several top stars could interfere in the Intercontinental Championship match in order to help The Judgment Day member defeat AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of The Summer.Here are three superstars who may help Dominik Mysterio retain his title against AJ Styles:#3. Roxanne PerezRoxanne Perez has become an integral part of The Judgment Day ever since Liv Morgan has been sidelined. The Prodigy has been trying to gain the trust of all the members of the faction by working in their favor. She helped Finn Balor and JD McDonagh win the World Tag Team Championship, besides helping Raquel Rodriguez continue her reign as Women's Tag Team Champion.Now, to earn Dominik Mysterio's trust, Roxanne Perez could assist him in defeating AJ Styles at SummerSlam. It could signal the start of a deeper friendship between the two superstars. WWE could even kick off a love angle between Mysterio and Perez following this, adding an interesting layer to The Judgment Day's storyline on RAW.#2. Finn BalorFinn Balor and Dominik Mysterio's relationship has changed drastically in Liv Morgan's absence. The Prince has been keeping a positive approach toward him and is genuinely rallying behind the 28-year-old. The two stars have developed a good bond, which makes it likely that Balor might help The King of The Luchadores retain his gold at SummerSlam.Finn Balor has played a key role in The Judgment Day's rise to power, as all of its members have gold around their waists. If Dominik Mysterio loses the Intercontinental Title this weekend, it will not only affect him but also the overall momentum of the faction. Therefore, to avoid any of that, the former Universal Champion could interfere in the title match and help his stablemate defeat AJ Styles.#1. Omos could help Dominik MysterioOmos has been away from WWE TV since April 2024. However, what is worth noting is that The Nigerian Giant recently signed a new deal with the company. Therefore, it seems the creative team may be planning his return to television down the line. The Judgment Day currently needs a powerhouse who can protect the faction, and Omos could fill that void.The 33-year-old could become the newest member of the faction, and this could all start with him helping Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam. The Nigerian Giant could make a shocking return in the closing moments of the Intercontinental Title match and attack AJ Styles behind the referee's back. This could give Mysterio an opening to steal a quick victory and retain his title.However, other names could also get involved in the Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen how things shape up.