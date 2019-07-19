3 WWE Superstars who could face Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

The Champ

Kofi Kingston is the current WWE Champion. The New Day member has been a fighting champion as he has defended the belt in every pay-per-view. Apart from pay-per-views, he also put the title on the line on RAW and SmackDown Live.

The New Day member began his dream run at the Grandest Stage of Them All; where he became the WWE Champion. After a lengthy career of 11 years in Vince McMahon's company, Kingston finally managed to grab the most coveted prize of the Blue Brand.

Since the winning the belt, Kingston fought Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank. Subsequently, Kingston faced Dolph Ziggler at Super ShowDown and Stomping Grounds. While those two rivalries weren't intense, Samoa Joe brought the best out of the WWE Champion. Joe and Kingston tussled at Extreme Rules where the latter picked up a victory.

Considering SummerSlam is around the corner, the WWE Champion is searching for a new opponent. Here we discuss three possible opponents for Kofi Kingston at the biggest show of the summer.

#3 Samoa Joe

A rematch?

Samoa Joe locked horns with Kofi Kingston at Extreme Rules. The two men delivered a spectacular match at Wells Fargo Center but the Champion overpowered Joe. Considering the two Superstars started the feud a few weeks ago, they could have a rematch at the biggest show of the summer.

In all honesty, Joe has been the best opponent for Kingston after the latter grabbed the WWE Championship. The former US Champion viciously attacked Kingston on the RAW after Stomping Grounds. Following the assault, the title match was confirmed for Extreme Rules.

Though Joe could not get the job done in Philadelphia, he stopped the unbeaten streak of Kofi Kingston on RAW. Following WrestleMania, Kingston was undefeated but was put to sleep by Joe in a Tag Team Match on RAW.

The feud had an impressive build-up as Joe is spectacular on the mic. Considering the dexterity of the two Superstars in the squared circle, they could deliver a great rematch. Since they already met each other in a regular bout, the SummerSlam match could have a new stipulation.

