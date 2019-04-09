×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 WWE Superstars who could replace Dean Ambrose in The Shield

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    09 Apr 2019, 19:25 IST

One last time
One last time

Dean Ambrose made his last appearance on RAW this week as he decided to part away from Vince McMahon's billion dollar company. The departure of the Lunatic Fringe was announced in January that the former WWE Champion would leave after the Showcase of Immortals. The Shield reunited one last time after RAW went off the air this week and Ambrose gave an emotional farewell to WWE Universe.

Ambrose had a mind-boggling career in WWE, and his departure could leave a void. He had plenty of success on the main roster. Ambrose won the Intercontinental Title three times, US Title once, RAW Tag Team Titles twice and the WWE Title once. In fact, he is a Grand Slam Champion.

With the departure of Ambrose, we might not be able to see The Shield again. However, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could recruit another credible superstar to form the iconic stable. Considering Kurt Angle appeared as a Shield member in 2017, it cannot be ruled out.

Here we discuss three superstars who could replace Dean Ambrose in The Shield.

#3 Aleister Black

Black
Black

The Dutch Destroyer is certainly a suitable candidate to replace Dean Ambrose. Black is similar to the size of Ambrose and WWE can utilize him well as a Shield member. Currently, Black is involved in a tag team along with Ricochet as they competed at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Considering Black has never been pinned after debuting on RAW after Elimination Chamber, Vince McMahon could have huge plans for him.

Black was a colossal name in NXT, and he had notable success in the developmental brand. The Dutch Destroyer made his NXT debut in 2016 where he became the NXT Champion. Black had several memorable bouts with Tommaso Ciampa, Lars Sullivan, Johnny Gargano, Andrade and many more. The former NXT Champion also won the 'NXT Male Competitor of Year' award in 2017.

Considering his achievements in the developmental brand, he has the potential to be a top-tier superstar of the company. He can lift his stature as a new Shield member. Moreover, his proficiency in the ring could provide Rollins and Reigns a fitting partner. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield WWE Dean Ambrose AJ Styles
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers interesting reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
5 Superstars who could replace Dean Ambrose in The Shield
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who could replace injured Seth Rollins in the Shield 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could be the next Dean Ambrose 
RELATED STORY
5 Incredible ways WWE can write off Dean Ambrose from RAW
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could have prevented Dean Ambrose from leaving
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Dean Ambrose leaving WWE is a good thing
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Drew McIntyre decimated Dean Ambrose in the main event of RAW this week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Shield reunited as Dean Ambrose gave a farewell speech following RAW 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons behind Dean Ambrose leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
How The Dean Ambrose Contract Saga is Getting Interesting.
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us