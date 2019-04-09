3 WWE Superstars who could replace Dean Ambrose in The Shield

One last time

Dean Ambrose made his last appearance on RAW this week as he decided to part away from Vince McMahon's billion dollar company. The departure of the Lunatic Fringe was announced in January that the former WWE Champion would leave after the Showcase of Immortals. The Shield reunited one last time after RAW went off the air this week and Ambrose gave an emotional farewell to WWE Universe.

Ambrose had a mind-boggling career in WWE, and his departure could leave a void. He had plenty of success on the main roster. Ambrose won the Intercontinental Title three times, US Title once, RAW Tag Team Titles twice and the WWE Title once. In fact, he is a Grand Slam Champion.

With the departure of Ambrose, we might not be able to see The Shield again. However, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could recruit another credible superstar to form the iconic stable. Considering Kurt Angle appeared as a Shield member in 2017, it cannot be ruled out.

Here we discuss three superstars who could replace Dean Ambrose in The Shield.

#3 Aleister Black

Black

The Dutch Destroyer is certainly a suitable candidate to replace Dean Ambrose. Black is similar to the size of Ambrose and WWE can utilize him well as a Shield member. Currently, Black is involved in a tag team along with Ricochet as they competed at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Considering Black has never been pinned after debuting on RAW after Elimination Chamber, Vince McMahon could have huge plans for him.

Black was a colossal name in NXT, and he had notable success in the developmental brand. The Dutch Destroyer made his NXT debut in 2016 where he became the NXT Champion. Black had several memorable bouts with Tommaso Ciampa, Lars Sullivan, Johnny Gargano, Andrade and many more. The former NXT Champion also won the 'NXT Male Competitor of Year' award in 2017.

Considering his achievements in the developmental brand, he has the potential to be a top-tier superstar of the company. He can lift his stature as a new Shield member. Moreover, his proficiency in the ring could provide Rollins and Reigns a fitting partner.

