3 WWE Superstars who could return at SummerSlam

SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest events

SummerSlam will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Sunday. Excitement for the event keeps escalating with each passing minute as the WWE Universe anxiously awaits The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Part of the reason why the WWE Universe is so excited is because of the possibility of witnessing some incredible surprises in the form of shocking returns.The rumor mill has been running extremely hot lately with numerous reports indicating the return of a few stars from either injury or an extended hiatus.

SummerSlam is shaping up to be a hell of a night, and WWE mustn't miss out on real surprises at the event, this is why it would make sense to have some stars return at the event.

Here's a look at 3 stars who could possibly show up at SummerSlam.

#1 Big Show

Big Show has been out of action with a hip injury since last September, after a grueling steel cage match with Braun Strowman. Show has been undergoing rehabilitation for a long time and has teased a possible return in the near future.

Show also claimed that he could be cleared to wrestle as soon as next week. Well, if WWE officials have decent plans for the seven-footer, we might as well see the giant return to television after an eleven months hiatus.

However, given that he's been sidelined for so long,it seems unlikely that WWE would have plans for Show at SummerSlam.

#2 Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon hasn't been seen since April

Shane-O-Mac has been off television for a long time now. He was last seen at The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia when he was put through a table by Braun Strowman. It was reported that Shane was undergoing surgical procedures due to diverticulitis and hernia. However, another report suggested that management had no plans for him.

Well, whether it's today or tomorrow, Shane's return is inevitable. Ratings tend to drop during the post-SummerSlam season, WWE could bring Shane back as many higher-ups consider him to be a draw for many WWE fans.

Shane could return as part of a backstage segment with Paige or Raw General Manager Kurt Angle.

