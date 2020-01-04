3 WWE Superstars who could win their first Royal Rumble and 3 former winners who could win again

Divesh Merani

Who will win the WWE Royal Rumble?

It's time to get excited, Royal Rumble season is upon us! And so begins the speculation on who will debut, return, and most importantly, win. As of now, WWE themselves don't have a concrete vision set in stone for WrestleMania, which may be a good thing.

The brand split has allowed WWE more flexibility in booking Royal Rumble winners, and this year's showcase could be a beneficiary. There are a lot of Superstars who could stand victorious at the end of the night in Houston, some have won the 30-man match before and some have not.

For a very long time, WWE was insistent on booking repeat Royal Rumble winners, but the past couple of years have seen new Superstars win the match. This year could see this trend swing either way, as discussed by Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy and Tom Colohue.

Here are three Superstars who could win their first WWE Royal Rumble Match and three former winners who could do it again.

#6 Seth Rollins (Former winner)

Seth Rollins - Character refresh

Seth Rollins won last year's WWE Royal Rumble match and is a minor shout to do it in back-to-back years. The Architect's heel turn has completely rejuvenated him at a time when he was getting incredibly stale and unlikeable.

Rollins built a formidable alliance with the Authors of Pain and this could lead to more success. The one thing holding him back though is the fact that Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion.

However, current issues with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe will likely spill over to the 30-man match, and while it's a long shot, Rollins winning his second Royal Rumble in a row could lead to a multi-man championship match at WWE WrestleMania 36.

It wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

