3 WWE Superstars Who Got Unmasked On Live Television

Unmasked!

There are a lot of superstars in the WWE who are currently wrestling with a mask. The mask, however, has increased the curiosity among the WWE Universe, from time to time.

Mexican Luchadores usually wear a mask to shows respect to their culture. However, this doesn't mean that only Luchadores wear a mask. Many wrestlers in the WWE also perform in the ring while wearing a mask.

However, some of them also got unmasked on live television too. Fans always wanted to know about the man behind the mask, and when an unmasking happens, the wrestler easily holds everyone's attention.

Sometimes this happened accidentally whereas sometimes there was a purpose behind doing this.

Let's take a look at 3 WWE superstars who once got unmasked in front of the audience.

#3 Kane

Glenn Jacobs

Kane made his debut in the WWE during the first ever Hell in A Cell match where he cost his brother The Undertaker as Shawn Michaels, The Phenom's opponent, was able to take advantage later and pick up the win. He is one of those wrestlers who was famous because of wearing a mask.

In the 1990s, WWE portrayed him as one of the scariest wrestlers in the industry, and his mask played a huge role for him in achieving this title.

Kane has gone through a lot of character changes throughout his career. He also revealed that he is frightened of fire because it took his parent's life.

In 2003, he was unmasked, and that time he also had burning marks over his face.

He was once the most scariest WWE superstars in the WWE, but after removing his mask, his character became a bit irrelevant.

At one point he also played the role of Corporate Kane (an authority figure) but then returned back to wrestle with a mask. Recently, at WWE Crown Jewel he faced the D-Generation X along with his brother The Undertaker (with the mask).

Now, his mask doesn't fit him anymore because he is a mayor of Knox County, Tennessee where everyone knows him as Glenn Jacobs and not as Kane.

