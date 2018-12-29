3 WWE Superstars Who Had A Year To Remember

The Big Dog

2018 was a memorable year for the WWE. The WWE universe witnessed several top-notch matches. Brock Lesnar was the Universal champion when the year started, and he is still the Universal title holder at the end of the year. Whereas AJ Styles was the WWE Champion when the year began, but Daniel Bryan is the current champion.

WWE made history this year, as three PPVs took place outside the United States. The Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel were held in Saudi Arabia, and Super-Show Down took place in Australia. Moreover, many shocking incidents happened this year. The former Universal champion Roman Reigns took time off due to illness, but he is expected to be back in future.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels came back from retirement and teamed up with Triple H to take on the Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel. The former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut this year, and she is the current Raw women's champion. Bobby Lashley and Rey Mysterio returned to the company.

Numerous superstars had an unforgettable year from both Raw and Smackdown Live. Here we discuss three wrestlers who had a year to remember.

#3 Seth Rollins

The Architect

Seth Rollins had a fruitful year, and he is undoubtedly is a future Universal Champion. He won the Superstar of the Year award in 2015, and he came close to achieving the same feat this year at the WWE Year End Awards. Rollins lost his Intercontinental title at TLC, but he could challenge the Universal champion next year.

He won the Raw tag team titles with Jason Jordan earlier this year, but they lost the titles to the Bar. He achieved a historical feat this year on Raw where he competed in a Gauntlet match, and he pinned Roman Reigns and John Cena in the same match. He lasted 65 minutes in the Gauntlet match and it was the longest individual performance by any wrestler in the history of Raw.

Rollins won the Intercontinental title at Wrestlemania 34, and he became the eighteenth Grandslam champion in the WWE history. He lost his title to Dolph Ziggler. Rollins regained his Intercontinental title at Summerslam from Ziggler and won the title twice this year. However, his Shield-brother Dean Ambrose turned on him, and he lost the title to Ambrose at TLC.

