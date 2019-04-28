3 WWE Superstars who loved wrestling Brock Lesnar, and 2 that hated it

Lesnar has faced some of WWE's biggest ever stars throughout his two runs with the company.

Brock Lesnar - some fans love him; some fans hate him, but there's never been and probably never will be a superstar quite like the Beast Incarnate.

Debuting in March 2002, it didn't take long for Lesnar to rise to the top, winning the 2002 King of the Ring, 2003 Royal Rumble and the WWE Championship in his rookie year.

Returning to WWE in 2012, Lesnar has won both the WWE World Heavyweight and Universal titles, and has faced some top stars, including John Cena, CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

But not everyone is a fan of the Beast. With his relaxed schedule and unique contract, there have been some stinkers in Lesnar's career as well as some 5-star matches.

Here are three WWE Superstars who loved wrestling Brock Lesnar, and two that hated it.

3: Loved it: Kurt Angle

Lesnar defeated Angle at WrestleMania XIX to win his second WWE Championship.

When Brock Lesnar won the 2003 Royal Rumble, the stage was set for an epic battle.

Meeting Kurt Angle in the main event of WrestleMania 19, the two incredible athletes waged a war for the Olympian's WWE Championship.

Despite a botched Shooting Star Press near the end of the bout, Lesnar would get the win over Kurt, in what both men have described as one of the best feuds of their respective careers.

This wouldn't be the last time the pair faced off in 2003, as the pair would have a rematch at that year's SummerSlam, with the heel-face roles reversed, before an epic 60-minute Iron Man match on SmackDown later that year.

As two of WWE's best-conditioned stars, the pair were able to push each other like few Superstars had been able to push them before.

