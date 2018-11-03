3 WWE Superstars who may have lost momentum at Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel was one of the highly anticipated pay-per-views of the year

In spite of a lot of controversies surrounding it, and the likes of John Cena and Daniel Bryan pulling out of the event, Crown Jewel, WWE's second event in Saudi Arabia after The Greatest Royal Rumble, went on smoothly.

From Shane McMahon winning the first ever WWE World Cup, to Brock Lesnar becoming the new Universal Champion, Crown Jewel had its fair share of surprises, however, it received mixed reviews from the WWE Universe.

With Survivor Series, one of the 'Big Four' pay-per-views of WWE just around the corner, it was expected that WWE may lay down the bread crumbs for a few feuds at the grand event.

With Orton attacking Mysterio after their match, and Shane McMahon winning the World Cup, it could be said that WWE managed to do it quite beautifully. However, WWE did end up undermining a few top names of the company in the process.

In this article I present to you 3 superstars WWE may have booked unfairly at Crown Jewel.

#3 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe lost clean to AJ Styles at Crown Jewel

After Daniel Bryan pulled out of his match with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel, WWE Creative had Samoa Joe replace Bryan after he returned this week on SmackDown Live to attack AJ Styles.

However, after all the buzz and hype surrounding the match, it was quite underwhelming to see The Master Of Coquina Clutch losing clean to AJ Styles at Crown Jewel.

Samoa Joe was involved in a classic and intense feud with AJ Styles throughout September, and was gaining a considerable amount of heat and momentum with his heel antics before getting injured. Also, he made a lot of heads turn upon his return this week on SmackDown Live.

Given the lack of a proper heel in WWE, the creative might have buried their best possible option. A win via disqualification for AJ Styles could have been a better option. However, creative decided to give a clean victory to AJ, probably burying a proper heel in the process.

