3 WWE Superstars who might get a big push after the Superstar Shake-Up

Superstar Shake-Up was spectacular

It has been a stirring week for Vince McMahon's billion dollar company as the Superstar Shake-Up took place. The WWE Universe keenly awaits the Shake-Up which occurs after the Showcase of Immortals every year. Considering the fact that future storylines rely a lot on the brand switch of the superstars, it holds an immense significance.

Some unforeseen surprises were visible at the Superstar Shake-Up this year. Probably the shocking sight was to see Roman Reigns on SmackDown Live. Besides Reigns, Finn Balor, Elias, Bayley, Liv Morgan and Ember Moon became members of the blue brand. Kairi Sane and Lars Sullivan were drafted to SmackDown Live from NXT.

The red brand was not far behind as some superstars were traded from SmackDown Live. AJ Styles was the biggest name to arrive on RAW, and he could fill the void of Roman Reigns on the red brand. The flagship show also got Andrade, The Usos, Naomi, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and Eric Young. Moreover, the Viking Experience joined the tag team division from the developmental brand.

Here we discuss three superstars who could get a significant push after switching brands.

#3 Andrade

Andrade with Zelina Vega

Andrade did not reach his potential on SmackDown Live, but the brand switch could alter his fate. Though Andrade has been in the United States Championship picture for a while, he did not have a singles bout at the Show of Shows this month. However, he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match.

Andrade is another name who could not replicate the success of NXT on the main roster. During his tenure in the developmental brand, Andrade dominated NXT. He had mind-boggling rivalries with Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, and many more. Andrade won the NXT Title once, and his stupendous title reign lasted 140 days.

The former NXT Champion got drafted to SmackDown Live last year, but his run has been ordinary. Considering the dexterity of Andrade in the squared circle, he deserves to be the top guy of Vince McMahon's billion dollar company. RAW has a bigger roster, and Andrade could produce memorable feuds with several superstars on the red brand. Andrade had a bright start on RAW this week when he pinned the Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor. It will be interesting to see if he propels after arriving on the flagship show.

