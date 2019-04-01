3 WWE Superstars who need to win at WrestleMania 35 and 3 who shouldn't

Which Superstars badly need a win at WrestleMania 35?

WrestleMania 35 is almost here. We're now less than ONE WEEK away from the Shows of Shows. The match card is almost complete and excitement is on the rise. Who will have their WrestleMania moment this year and go down in history?

In this article, let's take a look at 3 Superstars who cannot afford to lose at WWE WrestleMania 35 and 3 who should and can afford to take the loss.

#3 SHOULD NOT WIN: Randy Orton

Randy Orton faces AJ Styles

Randy Orton faces AJ Styles at WrestleMania in what is a true dream match for every WWE fan. This is the first time the duo will face each other in a singles match and there couldn't be a grander stage for it. However, there is one crucial mistake that WWE need to avoid with this match - there is no way Randy Orton should win this.

Styles is arguably the top babyface on SmackDown and need to be kept at the top of the card post-Mania and win will cement his position even further. As for Orton, he's a 13-time world champion and doesn't really need the win. Orton is a WWE veteran and highly respected by fans.

#3 NEEDS TO WIN: Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has been in a rut since winning the Money In The Bank last year. WWE had so many chances to pull the trigger on him but just didn't. Would Strowman really have been a worse Universal Champion than someone who barely even shows up?

Strowman is booked for the Andre The Giant Memorial battle royale and the fact that he goes in feuding with Michael Che and Colin Jos from SNL says it all. Strowman needs to win this badly and get some of that momentum back.

