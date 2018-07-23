3 WWE Superstars who should be pushed harder

Masoom Alli FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.95K // 23 Jul 2018, 23:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Balor!

There is no denying that WWE has one of the most talented rosters a wrestling promotion can hope to have. Their roster is one which is filled with diverse talent from all over the world and contains a wonderful mix of powerhouses, technical wrestlers and more.

There are many wrestling promotions who would love to have even half of the superstars the WWE has at its disposal, and this is something which highlights just how talented the current roster is.

However WWE has been guilty of not making the best use of their superstars on more than one occasion. Many wrestling fans have shown their disappointment and anger at times when a superstar gets shoved down the pecking order even if that particular superstar has proven to be main event material.

Fans have been very vocal about wanting their favorite superstars to receive a deserved push, and have made this very clear both during live shows and on social media.

The unfortunate thing is that the WWE has not always listened to their fans and have been very fixed on pushing the superstars who they feel should be the next face of the company, instead of focusing on those superstars who are really over with the fans.

WWE have to ensure that they stop repeating this mistake and give other superstars an opportunity to feature in the main event. There are many superstars the WWE have kept in the mid-card who would do far better if they were moved up the roster.

In this article, we will look at 3 superstars who have been overlooked for far too long and really deserve to be pushed harder than they have been.

#1 Finn Balor

Finn Balor - underutilised

Balor is a very charismatic superstar and it isn't difficult to take a liking to him. The problem with this is that it has made his character a bit boring and predictable. He hasn't returned to the main event scene ever since he was forced to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship.

His reunion with Carl Anderson and Luke Gallows did bring him back into the spotlight, but this is not enough.

If the WWE wants Balor to return to the top, a heel turn is the best way for them to get this started. With Reigns set to be the top baby face on Raw, it is likely that a heel run is the only way which Balor will receive a meaningful push.

Balor has been a face character since he debuted in the WWE and a heel run would inject new life into his current character. This heel run should serve as the catalyst for him becoming the WWE Universal Champion.

It is clear that the WWE is keen on keeping Reigns as a babyface character. This means that it will be a bit difficult for Balor to establish himself as a face champion, although the fans do respond to him and treat him as a face character.

Balor never received a rematch for the title which he never lost, and this is something which needs to be fixed. The WWE could use this as a means for Balor to go heel and pursue the championship.

1 / 3 NEXT