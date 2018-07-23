Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 WWE Superstars who should be pushed harder 

Masoom Alli
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.95K   //    23 Jul 2018, 23:00 IST

Image result for finn balor
Balor!

There is no denying that WWE has one of the most talented rosters a wrestling promotion can hope to have. Their roster is one which is filled with diverse talent from all over the world and contains a wonderful mix of powerhouses, technical wrestlers and more.

There are many wrestling promotions who would love to have even half of the superstars the WWE has at its disposal, and this is something which highlights just how talented the current roster is.

However WWE has been guilty of not making the best use of their superstars on more than one occasion. Many wrestling fans have shown their disappointment and anger at times when a superstar gets shoved down the pecking order even if that particular superstar has proven to be main event material.

Fans have been very vocal about wanting their favorite superstars to receive a deserved push, and have made this very clear both during live shows and on social media.

The unfortunate thing is that the WWE has not always listened to their fans and have been very fixed on pushing the superstars who they feel should be the next face of the company, instead of focusing on those superstars who are really over with the fans.

WWE have to ensure that they stop repeating this mistake and give other superstars an opportunity to feature in the main event. There are many superstars the WWE have kept in the mid-card who would do far better if they were moved up the roster.

In this article, we will look at 3 superstars who have been overlooked for far too long and really deserve to be pushed harder than they have been.

#1 Finn Balor

Fi
Finn Balor - underutilised

Balor is a very charismatic superstar and it isn't difficult to take a liking to him. The problem with this is that it has made his character a bit boring and predictable. He hasn't returned to the main event scene ever since he was forced to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship.

His reunion with Carl Anderson and Luke Gallows did bring him back into the spotlight, but this is not enough.

If the WWE wants Balor to return to the top, a heel turn is the best way for them to get this started. With Reigns set to be the top baby face on Raw, it is likely that a heel run is the only way which Balor will receive a meaningful push.

Balor has been a face character since he debuted in the WWE and a heel run would inject new life into his current character. This heel run should serve as the catalyst for him becoming the WWE Universal Champion.

It is clear that the WWE is keen on keeping Reigns as a babyface character. This means that it will be a bit difficult for Balor to establish himself as a face champion, although the fans do respond to him and treat him as a face character.

Balor never received a rematch for the title which he never lost, and this is something which needs to be fixed. The WWE could use this as a means for Balor to go heel and pursue the championship.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Rusev Finn Balor
Masoom Alli
ANALYST
5 superstars who will be pushed if they change their brand
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Finn Balor should be pushed as a top guy of...
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars Who Should Be World Champion Before 2019
RELATED STORY
5 female WWE superstars that turned out to be complete busts
RELATED STORY
5 WWE stars that need to be pushed
RELATED STORY
10 WWE superstars who were pushed too soon
RELATED STORY
10 wrestlers that WWE should never rehire
RELATED STORY
5 SmackDown Live superstars who have the most potential
RELATED STORY
10 superstars who will be World Champion in WWE by 2020
RELATED STORY
5 WWE wrestlers who would be great challengers for AJ...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us