3 WWE Superstars who should turn heel in 2019

Why no heel turn?

The current state of WWE is not too good. Ratings are at an all-time low and WWE is struggling to do some things the fans would like to see. Only the inclusion of the legends on all major shows excites the WWE Universe. But we know that this will not always work, and the legends cannot always save the day.

Going into 2019, WWE will have to make serious changes to the characters of their top superstars, because the fans are bored of seeing repetition. Many superstars on the roster aren't even being utilised to their best potential. In this article, we will take a look at three WWE Superstars who should turn heel for good in 2019.

#3 Finn Balor

It's high time for Balor

It is hard to believe that the superstar who was thought of as a Universal Champion when he first came to the main roster is now just a mid-carder. Finn Balor's 2018 has been far from good. He was booked in a useless feud with Baron Corbin for two straight months, and then put in a mixed tag with Bayley that no one really cared about.

This year has been one to forget for Balor, and he will hope WWE does something better with him in 2019, and one of those things is turning him heel.

Monday Night Raw is stuffed with babyfaces, and there are no good mid-card heels for Balor to feud with. Even if there were, that feud would mean nothing because there are no singles titles he could fight for.

If Balor turns heel, he could reunite Balor Club, or just go ahead with his Demon King gimmick. Finn really deserves to get a good run because the fans want something different and better done with him.

