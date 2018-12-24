3 WWE Superstars who should win the Women's Royal Rumble, and 2 who shouldn't

Which of these Superstars should win the Royal Rumble?

In just a few weeks, the WWE Universe will witness the 32nd Royal Rumble pay per view, and if history is anything to go by, the fans should expect some shocking moments.

Who can forget when Mr. McMahon won the entire match from #2 in 1999, or when the rookie Maven shocked the world when he eliminated The Undertaker in 2002. And at the 2019 show, there will be just the second ever Women's Royal Rumble, after current SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka won the inaugural bout.

For the winners of the Royal Rumble match itself, they receive the ultimate prize, a guaranteed spot in a title match at WrestleMania. There are plenty of Superstars hoping to win, some who would benefit greatly from the huge victory, and some who wouldn't.

#3. Should win: Becky Lynch

#3. Should win: Becky Lynch

2018 was definitely the year of the Man.

When Becky Lynch lost the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC, some saw it as the end of what has been a career-defining run for the Man.

Look closer though, and you'll see that this loss was just the start of something bigger, as Lynch would be an excellent pic to win the 2nd Women's Royal Rumble. And instead of aiming to reclaim her championship from the Empress, it would be much more interesting for the Lass Kicker to jump to RAW, and challenge Ronda Rousey.

It was the UFC Hall of Famer, who cost Lynch the title in the first place, so having these two compete (in reportedly the main event of WrestleMania 35) would definitely draw fans in, with the Irish star potentially being the first woman to make the Hot Rod tap.

