3 WWE Superstars who were secretly behind famous wrestling ideas

Ayush Sood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.89K // 03 Oct 2018, 12:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who does really book the storylines?

When it comes to WWE, it is usually the higher power who decides what will happen on WWE TV. In particular, the CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon is the one who finalises everything before it happens on TV.

For example, booking Brock Lesnar to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 or to have Batista win the Royal Rumble one week after returning to WWE, these were all decisions made by Vince himself.

Being in the business, WWE superstars also sometimes have ideas regarding their storylines or anything else. Often they don't get their voice heard, and have to simply follow what they are being told to do. But sometimes their ideas are too good for WWE to ignore.

There have been instances in WWE history where superstars came up with genius ideas that became famous. In this article, we take a look at 3 WWE Superstars who were secretly behind famous wrestling ideas.

#3 The Shield - CM Punk

CM Punk had the original idea for The Shield

CM Punk claimed that he was the one behind the idea of The Shield. He said this on the Art of Wrestling Podcast which is hosted by his friend Colt Cabana. When CM Punk pitched this idea to the WWE, they wanted the trio to consist of Punk, Big Show, and Daniel Bryan. But CM Punk didn't want that.

He didn't want the Big Show because he had a great feud with him whilst he was the leader of The Straight Edge Society. And he didn't want Daniel Bryan because he thought they should be kept away from each other (similar to Bret and Shawn).

CM Punk wanted Seth Rollins and Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) to join him in The Shield from NXT. But since Triple H is in-charge of NXT, he refused the idea of pushing Kassius. Later, Kassius was released, and WWE decided to have Roman Reigns join The Shield instead.

Punk claimed that it was his original idea, but WWE stole it from him. He wanted two guys to act as his protectors, but that never happened. Sad that you can't do anything when your boss doesn't agree with you.

1 / 3 NEXT