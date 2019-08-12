3 WWE Superstars who wore cosplay for their matches during SummerSlam weekend

Monday Night RAW Superstar Ricochet wore an incredible attire based on DC Comics character Nightwing for his match at SummerSlam.

The WWE is a spectacle unlike anything else on earth, and not only do fans get to see incredible action in the ring, but there's so much more to see.

With SummerSlam being one of the biggest shows of the wrestling calendar, everyone involved wanted to make a good impression, with some Superstars even using cosplay, dressing in attires inspired by Pop Culture to give their time at the Biggest Party of the Summer some added value.

Here are 3 WWE Superstars who rocked cosplay for the matches during SummerSlam weekend.

#3 Johnny Gargano (Wolverine)

The first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion channeled the X-Men's Wolverine when he faced Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2.

Johnny Gargano is no stranger to wearing Pop Culture themed attires, as it seems the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion has a passion for comic books. In the past, Gargano has worn attires based on several Marvel characters, including The Punisher, Iron Man and Captain Marvel, and this year's NXT TakeOver: Toronto was no different.

In the main event, Gargano wore an attire based on everybody's favorite mutant, Wolverine: a blue and yellow costume with the X-Man's iconic three slashes in it.

What's interesting is that any comic book fan worth their salt will know that Wolverine, AKA Logan, is Canadian, so it seems Gargano was representing the hometown boy in his costume.

Despite having the costume, Gargano lacked Wolverine's healing factor, as he came up short against the reigning NXT Champion Adam Cole, but did receive a standing ovation from the crowd and NXT General Manager William Regal, as it seems Johnny Wrestling's time in the developmental brand may have come to an end.

