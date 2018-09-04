3 WWE Tag Teams That Didn't Like Each Other In Real Life And 2 That Got Along Well

In this article, we look at 3 WWE tag teams that disliked each other in real life, and 2 that got along well...

Professional wrestling certainly would not be the same without great tag teams, and there has never been such a surplus of phenomenal duos -- both in the WWE and on the Indies. While some fans believe the WWE has not been committing to their tag team divisions as much as they should be over on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, there definitely is no shortage of championship-worthy teams. On SD Live, we have The New Day, The Bludgeon Brothers, The Usos, Sheamus & Cesaro, SAnitY, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson among others.

Over on Raw, we have the likes of Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler, AOP, the newly reformed Shield faction, The Revival and of course, our current Tag Team Champions, The B Team. Although tag teams can take its members to new heights or levels in sports entertainment, not all duos we see on television were put together based on their own choice -- in fact, there have been a few WWE tag teams that didn't like each other whatsoever behind the scenes.

However, regardless of the Superstars personal views, to be a successful tag team, they needs to get along with their partner and "click" so to speak. With that said, despite the fact some teams may appear to get along well on-screen, once backstage, they may act a bit differently amongst each other... Today, we are going to be looking at 3 WWE tag teams that didn't like each other in real-life, and 2 that got along well together.

#5 Didn't Like Each Other: Edge and Randy Orton

Randy Orton and Edge may have clicked on-screen, but Edge was not a fan of the pairing backstage...

Rated-RKO is definitely one of the most star-studded tag teams in recent WWE history, as both Edge and Randy Orton were at their absolute prime -- both were WWE Championship worthy competitors. While many fans loved the pairing of Edge and Orton because it brought excitement to the tag team division (and new feuds for other top teams), the members themselves were not fans of being put together whatsoever...

Apparently, Edge was unhappy about being stuck with Randy Orton due to the fact Randy was at his "worst" when it came to attitude issues backstage as well as Wellness Policy violations, also, Edge felt as though he should have been continuing his singles run as a top heel. That said, regardless of their personal feelings behind the scenes, Rated-RKO is arguably one of the best duos in recent memory, and they certainly added prestige to the Tag Team Championships.

