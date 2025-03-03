3 WWE title changes that could happen on RAW this week

WWE had an incredible weekend. After a fantastic episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut put on one of their best Premium Live Events in recent memory with Elimination Chamber Toronto.

Ad

The show was incredible, featuring major returns and a heartbreaking heel turn. Fans are still reeling from the events of the show, but things never truly slow down for long in World Wrestling Entertainment. The wheels keep on spinning.

Monday Night RAW will air later tonight on Netflix. The program hopes to continue its momentum heading into WrestleMania. Three championship matches have been booked for the show, all of which are extremely compelling and intriguing.

Ad

Trending

There is a very real chance that a title change, or even multiple title changes, could happen on Monday Night RAW. This article will take a look at three belts that could change hands later tonight on Netflix, including Rhea Ripley's coveted Women's World Championship.

Below are three WWE title changes that could happen on RAW this week.

#3. Ivy Nile could win her first title

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lyra Valkyria is the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. The Irish star won the title by defeating Dakota Kai in the finals of a tournament back in January. She has since successfully defended the championship in a rematch against Dakota.

Ivy Nile is a member of American Made. She, along with The Creed Brothers, is a student of Chad Gable. Ivy has yet to hold a championship in WWE, but she is extremely talented and will likely capture gold sooner rather than later.

Ad

Nile and Valkyria are set to go one-on-one over the coveted Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW tonight. This comes after extensive discussions between the two stars and a shocking attack from Ivy a few weeks ago.

There is a chance that Ivy could dethrone Lyra for the Women's Intercontinental Title. Chad Gable has demanded that Ivy and the Creed Brothers win gold in his absence, and Nile surely wants to make Master Gable happy. Winning the gold would be huge for her career and for American Made.

Ad

#2. The Creed Brothers could dethrone The War Raiders

Expand Tweet

Ad

The War Raiders are a tag team on WWE Monday Night RAW, consisting of Erik and Ivar. The former NXT Tag Team Champions returned from serious injuries last year and went on to dethrone The Judgment Day for the World Tag Team Titles.

The Creed Brothers is a tag team comprised of Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, two legitimate brothers with backgrounds in amateur wrestling. The duo has already found success in WWE as former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Julius and Brutus challenged The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Title in a past episode of RAW, but things didn't end in a satisfying manner. Now, on RAW tonight, the two teams will compete once more.

This time around, The Creed Brothers could dethrone Erik and Ivar to win their first main roster titles. If they do, and Nile is also successful, American Made will have a lot of gold for Chad Gable to admire upon his return.

Ad

#1. Rhea Ripley could lose the WWE Women's World Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhea Ripley is the biggest female star in WWE today. She is the Women's World Champion and has had multiple world title reigns since joining the main roster. She is absurdly over, and fans explode whenever they see The Eradicator.

IYO SKY has had an amazing few years in WWE. She won the 2023 Money in the Bank briefcase and went on to cash in to win the world title. IYO then faced Bayley in one of the best matches at WrestleMania last year.

Ad

Unfortunately, IYO's path to WrestleMania this year is unclear. She failed to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match and did not qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. However, she has one last opportunity.

The Eradicator and The Genius of the Sky will go one-on-one for the Women's World Championship on RAW, and IYO has a chance to win. Rhea has never properly defeated IYO, and that losing streak could continue on the red brand tonight. IYO might capture her second world title on the main roster before the night is over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.