3 WWE trades that should be made across RAW and SmackDown  

WWE chief content officer Triple H announced the return of general managers on the season premiere of SmackDown. He promoted Adam Pearce as the GM of RAW while also introducing former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis as the GM of SmackDown.

Having separate authority figures on both brands creates a sense of identity between RAW and SmackDown. It allows authority figures to make, create, and decide on matches and feuds. The return of brand warfare is also on the horizon since Survivor Series is a month away.

One of the first acts of the General Managers was to complete the trade that sent Jey Uso to the red brand. In his place, Kevin Owens returned to the blue brand. With some roster disparities, other trades should be made with GMs on both brands.

Here are three deals that should be made between RAW and SmackDown.

#3. Bronson Reed joins SmackDown while Cameron Grimes heads to RAW

SmackDown needs more individual heels/acts. It used to have Karrion Kross, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and LA Knight. Knight is now a face, while Waller and Theory are a team.

Bobby Lashley formed a group with The Street Profits, adding that faction to the Bloodline. Adding Bronson Reed would provide LA Knight, LWO, and The Brawling Brutes with a good foil.

Cameron Grimes is yet to make a lasting mark since being drafted to the blue brand and could stand out with the three hours of RAW. He could even ally with The New Day or Alpha Academy due to his comedic abilities. Allying with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa could also be an option.

#2. The O.C. goes to RAW in exchange for four WWE stars (Zoey Stark, Nikki Cross, Odyssey Jones, and Apollo Crews)

At this point, Odyssey Jones doesn't have much capital in terms of being an integral main-roster performer. He hasn't been used since the 2023 WWE Draft. When he emerges, he'll either shine or get lost in the shuffle. Jones and/or Apollo Crews could join Bobby Lashley's new group.

SmackDown desperately needs female stars with upside. While Nikki Cross has already had brief runs as RAW Women's and Tag Team Champion, she could be added to one of two acts. She could join Karrion Kross as a Chaos Theory type group. She could also join fellow Scots Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Zoey Stark has all the tools to be a future champion in WWE. She should be booked as a face going forward and one who could challenge IYO SKY this year.

In return, RAW would get the top name in AJ Styles, along with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and "Michin" Mia Yim. Michin could team up with Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae if needed.

#1. A Two-For-One Deal featuring Asuka

Asuka is great as a heel or a face.

Two WWE stars for one star? In this case, yes. Raquel Rodriguez and Tegan Nox could head to SmackDown in exchange for Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow has done it all - win a Royal Rumble, win Money in the Bank, have a dominant undefeated streak in NXT, and win multiple titles.

Asuka has been a great standard bearer for both brands, but for whatever reason, she's usually passed over in favor of other WWE performers (Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, IYO SKY). She's been on both brands but could use a fresh start (again) after another strange title program.

This trade would add two female stars who could eventually challenge Iyo Sky. Charlotte Flair needs to step aside instead of being a constant presence in the title picture. With this move and the other trade, SmackDown would add four women while only losing two.

RAW has reinforcements in the wings, with Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville out with injuries. Morgan will return sooner than Deville. Jade Cargill is also rumored to join the Monday Night Show after recently signing with WWE. Add in the potential return of Kairi Sane, and RAW can afford to lose these names.

