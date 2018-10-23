3 WWE veterans we wish Roman Reigns could have had a feud with

Spear vs Spear

Last year, he defeated The Undertaker in the main event of Wrestlemania and it hurt him more than benefiting. Now there are only a few superstars left on the WWE roster who haven't faced the Big Dog yet.

All of a sudden, one interesting scenario came to my mind that what would have happened if Reigns feuded with favorite retired wrestlers of the WWE?

Here are 3 past WWE wrestlers with whom Reigns could have had a great match.

#3 Goldberg

Who's Next?

Goldberg, one of the hottest WCW wrestlers of all time who had one of the best matches winning streak in the history of this industry. He won many championships in both WCW and WWE but retired from wrestling in 2004. He returned to the WWE in 2016 to feud with Brock Lesnar and defeated him in just 1 minute and 26 seconds. Later the duo continued to feud with each other, and in the matter of time, Goldberg started a mini-feud with Owens just to the win the Universal Title from him. Later he got defeated by Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33 and retired again from wrestling in the next episode of Raw.

There are many reasons of booking Goldberg vs Reigns as they both have the same finishing move, Goldberg’s son is a massive fan of Reigns and the main one, he also wants to face the current Universal Champion!

The chances of this match happening are far from possible but who knows, maybe Reigns is next in Goldberg’s list. It could have been a fantastic Spear vs Spear match.

#2 Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero

One of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Guerrero had one of the best body physiques in the WWE. Unfortunately, he is no longer with us due to the heart attack he had in 2005.

During his tenure in the WWE, he won many championships, and this includes the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as well. He fought his last ever wrestling match on 11 November 2005 against Mr Kennedy for earning a spot in Team Smackdown. Eddie won the match and therefore, earned a spot for Smackdown’s Survivor Series team. Later, Randy Orton replaced him in the team.

He was a good heel wrestler in that time, and this is why Reigns vs Guerrero could have done something memorable. WWE sees Reigns as the future face of the company, and a heel Guerrero vs face Reigns could have become a turning point for the latter.

