3 WWE women that Damian Priest has been romantically linked with in real life

Damian Priest has been a workhorse for the WWE for the past years. He is currently part of the SmackDown roster and has been making consistent appearances on the blue brand. Heading into SummerSlam, the former World Heavyweight Champion is likely to face Aleister Black as the former AEW star attacked him backstage last week after losing to R-Truth.

However, in recent times, Damian Priest has been in the news. He is allegedly dating NXT’s Lola Vice after the two were seen spending time together.

Interestingly, it’s not the first time that Damian Priest has been linked with a fellow female superstar.

This listicle let's look at three female superstars that The Archer of Infamy was romantically linked to over the past years:

#3. Lana (CJ Perry)

Damian Priest won his first WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 40 after cashing in his MITB briefcase and made history. Following his win, the 42-year-old star was seen celebrating his big moment with his close friends, featuring Lana; the two had been spotted together multiple times in the past.

However, being caught together during the busy 'Mania weekend, picked up, and their dating rumors quickly spread all over the internet.

After rumors circulated on the internet, Lana responded to a fan question during her Instagram Q&A session, clarifying that she and Priest are not dating, but are just good friends.

#2. Former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have been close friends for several years. They have even teamed up in a mixed tag team match to take on Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Fans have often speculated about a romantic connection between them, noting their close bond.

Ripley's confirmation of her relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews ended all the relationship rumors involving Priest and Mami. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion responded to the rumors, stating that she gets along well with boys, including Priest, and they have been good friends for a long time due to their shared interests outside of wrestling.

#1. Lola Vice

The latest name, Damian Priest, is being romantically linked with WWE NXT’s rising superstar, Lola Vice.

The two have been spotted multiple times and often share pictures of each other. However, their appearance together at a New York Yankees game led to Twitter/X being flooded with speculation about their relationship.

During his recent appearance on Fox5's Good Day New York, a host asked The Archer of Infamy about his appearance with Lola Vice at the Yankees' game, indirectly asking about their relationship. However, the former champion responded by saying “no comments” and laughed it off.

