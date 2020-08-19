3 WWE women who defeated men and 2 who almost won the World Championship

The Women's Revolution has allowed the women in WWE who were once known as Divas to step out of the shadows and finally be counted as Superstars. There were a dark few years for the women of WWE but finally, the women have been able to show that they can perform on the highest level when needed.

The fact that the women have fought so hard to be seen as equal could be why rumors now suggest that Charlotte Flair could be the woman to make her return and take on Randy Orton if he is the WWE Champion.

A few years ago this suggestion would be laughable, but Charlotte Flair is now seen as a woman who could step in the ring with The Viper and put up a good fight. Interestingly she wouldn't be the first woman to go toe-to-toe with a man and she wouldn't be the first to be fighting for the WWE Championship if the company goes forward with these rumored plans.

#5. Defeated a man: Becky Lynch on WWE SmackDown

One of the most recent examples of WWE allowing the women to fight the men came back in 2017 when Becky Lynch took on James Ellsworth. At the time, Ellsworth wasn't on the same level as many members of the WWE roster which could be why Lynch was easily able to defeat him.

Ellsworth had been a thorn in Lynch's side for a number of months and this match finally allowed her to get some revenge. This was before The Man truly became the star that went on to main event WrestleMania, but this was when she showed the skills that she possesses and made it clear that she would step up to all challengers.