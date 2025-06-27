3 WWE women who will likely become champions in the next few days

There could be a bunch of new champions crowned starting on Friday at WWE SmackDown, with three title matches scheduled. The Street Profits will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Wyatt Sicks, while Zelina Vega will take on Giulia for the Women's United States Title.

Additionally, Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax are set to end their rivalry in a Last Woman Standing Match for the WWE Women's Championship. Night of Champions will feature two title matches, the KOTR and QOTR finals, and two personal matches.

Let's look at three women who could take home gold in the next few days.

#3. Giulia could beat Zelina Vega to win the Women's United States Championship

Zelina Vega has only been the Women's United States Champion since April 25, when she defeated Chelsea Green on SmackDown. Vega has defended her title just once against Green at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Her latest challenger is Giulia, the Beautiful Madness from Japan. She has been making noise since getting called up to the main roster and has had the number of the reigning champ.

Giulia pinned Vega in their Money In The Bank Qualifying Triple Threat match that also involved Charlotte Flair and attacked her two weeks ago on SmackDown. She'll likely win the title, given it's her first one-on-one match on either RAW or SD.

#2. Naomi might cash in her MITB to become the new WWE Women's Champion

Naomi defied the odds to become Mrs. Money in the Bank earlier this month. She has a contract that can be used for a world title opportunity for an entire year, anytime, anywhere, and anyplace. She nearly cashed in on Tiffany Stratton last Friday before Nia Jax prevented her from doing it.

With Stratton and Jax set for a hellacious Last Woman Standing Match on Friday, Naomi has been presented with an amazing opportunity to cash in. It won't be surprising if she cashes in on whoever wins the match to win her first WWE Women's Championship since 2017.

#1. Roxanne Perez could replace Liv Morgan as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

The Women's Tag Team Championship is currently in limbo after Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury last week on RAW. Morgan is reportedly out for at least six months, leaving Raquel Rodriguez without a partner.

While Rodriguez could get stripped of the title, RAW general manager Adam Pearce might make Roxanne Perez her new partner. It's the same scenario that Chelsea Green had with Piper Niven in 2023, when Sonya Deville suffered a knee injury.

It could happen as early as Monday, after Perez likely helps Rodriguez beat Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions.

